National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Man who attacked Zeldin to be released next week
David Jakubonis, an Army vet who earned a Bronze Star in Iraq, has been in jail since the incident.
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
Kucko’s Camera: Sonnenberg Gardens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8’s John Kucko took his camera to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua Monday morning.
Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize
A New York man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Genesee County resident Shawn Elkins, of Batavia, won a top prize from New York Lottery’s "Win $1,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Elkins chose to receive his prize...
Pathways to Peace head Anthony Hall sues city alleging false arrest
The leader of the city's Pathways to Peace program Anthony Hall is suing the city alleging false arrest and use of force in June. Anthony Hall, the leader of the city of Rochester’s anti-violence organization Pathways to Peace and manager of violence prevention, has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that he was falsely arrested and assaulted by a Rochester police officer during an incident this year. In the...
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
Over-the-counter hearing aids available in stores and online for the first time
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The long-awaited over-the-counter, prescription-free hearing aids are now available for anyone to buy. The Biden administration announced the change which it claims will cut costs by thousands of dollars for those who can’t afford prescription hearing aids. “Ultimately we’re excited because it’s going to give...
Habitat for Humanity affiliates to join forces
Board members of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Rochester, Canandaigua and Newark have voted unanimously to embark on a strategic merger of the three affiliates, creating one organization with a mission to serve more families more effectively than any of the three organizations could do on their own. Flower City...
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.
Kodak Hires to Keep Up With 35 mm Film Demand
A classic is making its mark and bringing in more jobs to Rochester! Since the beginning of the year 2021, Kodak has hired more than 350 people to help keep up with the demand for 35 mm film, which according to the company, has exploded over the last few years.
11 Catalytic converters stolen on campus
SUNY Brockport freshman Katelyn Cyganovich headed out to her car in Lot V1 to grab some lunch on Oct. 2 when she noticed something was wrong. “I noticed something was off when I went to turn on my car Monday (Oct. 2), and it made a noise that it doesn’t normally make,” Cyganovich said. “I had my grandpa come look at it since he knows cars. He got under it and looked, and there was rust underneath the car. It must’ve fallen when they cut the catalytic converter off. I had left my car for about a week before I found out so I’m not sure when it was stolen.”
