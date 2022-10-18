SUNY Brockport freshman Katelyn Cyganovich headed out to her car in Lot V1 to grab some lunch on Oct. 2 when she noticed something was wrong. “I noticed something was off when I went to turn on my car Monday (Oct. 2), and it made a noise that it doesn’t normally make,” Cyganovich said. “I had my grandpa come look at it since he knows cars. He got under it and looked, and there was rust underneath the car. It must’ve fallen when they cut the catalytic converter off. I had left my car for about a week before I found out so I’m not sure when it was stolen.”

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO