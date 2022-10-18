Read full article on original website
CNBC
'Lightning just struck me': Why Costco's CFO says the price of the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is 'forever'
Costco's chief financial officer has suggested the wholesaler will keep its famous hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 "forever." During the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti was asked whether the retailer would look at increasing the price of its all-beef frank as it aims to deal with tightening margins.
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
As Inflation Rages, Walmart Announces Month-Long Sales Event
Walmart is expanding its Black Friday deals for the entire month of November in a bid to get customers excited about shopping at a time when many are cutting back on spending. The company will kick off the first of four “Black Friday Deals for Days“ events on its website Nov. 7, followed by three other week-long sales that culminate in its Cyber Monday promotion, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) press release.
CPG Brands Push Back on Losing Share to Private Labels
As prices rise, many consumers have been seeking out lower-priced alternatives for the products that they need every day, but consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands are pushing back on the idea that shoppers’ shift to private-label goods must hurt their own market share. On a call with analysts Wednesday...
Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business
Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Companies are losing the return to office battle because they refuse to see the office for what it is (empty)
Executives are pushing the benefits of in-person collaboration, but that's not getting workers back to the office. While more workers are in the office than they have been since the pandemic started, executives have yet to be successful in getting all of them back at their desks. That’s because bosses are marketing the office all wrong.
Walmart Closes 100+ Stores
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43030902. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co ( ) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ( ) in a $24.6 billion transaction, in one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. read more.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
Target shares could climb 24% as the retailer steers through economic and inventory challenges, Jefferies says
Target shares rose Tuesday after Jefferies said it sees big upside in the retailer's stock price. The company was upgraded to a buy rating, with a price target of $185, or roughly 20% above current levels. Jefferies also rated Walmart a buy and sees both companies outperforming amid economic challenges.
Aviation International News
Daher Brings Two Latest Turboprops to Henderson Static Display
Daher Aircraft (Booth 3232, Static AD_510) is showcasing at the NBAA-BACE static display its two new flagship single-engine turboprops: the TBM 960, an upgraded replacement for the TBM 940; and the Kodiak 900, a faster, more comfortable complement to the Kodiak 100 Series III utility aircraft. The TBM 960’s FAA...
Company Sells Business Worth $687 Million for $1
Nissan pulled out of Russia at a loss of $687 millionImage by Pete Linforth from Pixabay. The economic scene around the world has been affected for many months due to the worldwide recession started by various political factors. However, the worst is still to come, especially after one of the biggest automobile companies lost over half a billion dollars by having to sell their business in Russia for $1.
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker posted net income of $3.29 billion from July through September. CEO Elon Musk said on the...
Rising Costs Lead Hermes to Boost Prices Amid Sales Growth
Luxury brand Hermes said it plans to raise prices next year, after reporting what it called “very good sales momentum” Thursday (Oct. 20). Hermes Executive Vice President of Finance Eric du Halgouet said the company would likely increase prices between 5% and 10%, according to published reports. He cited rising costs and currency fluctuations as the reasons for the price increases.
