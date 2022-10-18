ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

PYMNTS

As Inflation Rages, Walmart Announces Month-Long Sales Event

Walmart is expanding its Black Friday deals for the entire month of November in a bid to get customers excited about shopping at a time when many are cutting back on spending. The company will kick off the first of four “Black Friday Deals for Days“ events on its website Nov. 7, followed by three other week-long sales that culminate in its Cyber Monday promotion, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) press release.
PYMNTS

CPG Brands Push Back on Losing Share to Private Labels

As prices rise, many consumers have been seeking out lower-priced alternatives for the products that they need every day, but consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands are pushing back on the idea that shoppers’ shift to private-label goods must hurt their own market share. On a call with analysts Wednesday...
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Closes 100+ Stores

By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43030902.
PYMNTS

$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
TheStreet

Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
Aviation International News

Daher Brings Two Latest Turboprops to Henderson Static Display

Daher Aircraft (Booth 3232, Static AD_510) is showcasing at the NBAA-BACE static display its two new flagship single-engine turboprops: the TBM 960, an upgraded replacement for the TBM 940; and the Kodiak 900, a faster, more comfortable complement to the Kodiak 100 Series III utility aircraft. The TBM 960’s FAA...
Andrei Tapalaga

Company Sells Business Worth $687 Million for $1

Nissan pulled out of Russia at a loss of $687 millionImage by Pete Linforth from Pixabay. The economic scene around the world has been affected for many months due to the worldwide recession started by various political factors. However, the worst is still to come, especially after one of the biggest automobile companies lost over half a billion dollars by having to sell their business in Russia for $1.
PYMNTS

Rising Costs Lead Hermes to Boost Prices Amid Sales Growth

Luxury brand Hermes said it plans to raise prices next year, after reporting what it called “very good sales momentum” Thursday (Oct. 20). Hermes Executive Vice President of Finance Eric du Halgouet said the company would likely increase prices between 5% and 10%, according to published reports. He cited rising costs and currency fluctuations as the reasons for the price increases.
