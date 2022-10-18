Read full article on original website
Related
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
TODAY.com
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from her second husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Scott, 52, submitted a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Sept. 26, TODAY has confirmed. According to the New York...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the organization that grew out of the hashtag #GivingTuesday in part to fund a database of charitable giving and other acts of generosity. GivingTuesday, the organization, has helped people realize there is a lot they can give, said foundation co-founder Melinda French Gates in an interview.“Whether people are giving their voice, their time, their expertise or their money, and given that it was the ten year anniversary of GivingTuesday, it seemed like the right time to step up with another commitment," French Gates said. Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, described...
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donates a record-breaking $84.5 Million to Girl Scouts
MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, made a $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA. This contribution is the largest single-person contribution in the organization's history. Prior to Ms. Scott's generous donation, fewer than 2% of annual contributions went to organizations that focused on girls and women.
CNBC
MacKenzie Scott's latest $84.5 million donation could transform Girl Scouts as you know them
MacKenzie Scott is chipping away at her promise to give away half of her multi-billion dollar fortune. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced a $84.5 million gift from the billionaire, the biggest donation from a single benefactor in the organization's history. The money will go toward updating facilities, hiring new staff and making membership more accessible for girls from all backgrounds, the Girl Scouts said.
JD Vance, Blake Masters, Peter Thiel, and Their Anti-Big Tech Hypocrisy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It’s become de rigueur for Republicans—especially Republican candidates—to blast away at Big Tech, assailing it for an assortment of ills, such as privacy violations and a presumed (and often unproven) bias against conservatives. Two GOP Senate candidates, in particular, JD Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona, have pounded technology companies. Yet both have had connections to tech firms that have spurred privacy concerns, and their Senate bids have each been funded by Big Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who has founded and financed ventures that prompt similar worries.
Semafor Launches News Site, Vows to Deliver a Range of ‘Competing Views’
Semafor, a news site that aims to make it easier to handle modern information overload while keeping its readers on top of what’s going on in the world, launched early Tuesday. Created by Ben Smith, one-time editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed, and former media reporter for The New York Times, and...
Comments / 0