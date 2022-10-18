Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about. Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO