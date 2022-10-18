ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News

NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up. According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The Associated Press

Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about. Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:
The Spun

Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder

Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
The Associated Press

Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners. “It’s something we have to review, we have to look...
