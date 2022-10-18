ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Injured Bueckers says she'll spend season as student coach

STORRS, Connecticut — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories, walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P," much to the amusement of her teammates. For the former national player of the year who...
STORRS, CT
FOX 61

UConn Men's Basketball picked 4th to win Big East

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut Men's Basketball team was picked fourth on Tuesday to win the Big East title this season. Junior Adama Sanogo was named the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year. For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is...
STORRS, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
FOX 61

UConn receives 'historic' donation towards new student-athlete project

STORRS, Connecticut — A state-of-the-art student-athlete center at the University of Connecticut (UConn) has been aided by a historic gift by an alumn. UConn announced Friday that Dr. Trisha M. Baily, who graduated from the university in 1999, has committed a "significant lead gift" towards the construction of the center.
STORRS, CT
hwy.co

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Connecticut Worth Visiting

Lakes in Connecticut offer a surprising array of recreational activities, sightseeing, and hikes. This small New England state packs a punch regarding waterways, so it should make your must-see list when you travel the Northeast. These ten beautiful lakes in CT are indeed sights to behold. Let’s dig in as we unpack what each of these lakes offers!
CONNECTICUT STATE
hot969boston.com

The Top Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts

A list of the top colleges and universities in Massachusetts comes in handy at this time of year. Or at any time of year, really. As I’m writing this, the leaves are changing on the trees outside my window. Fall in New England is a beautiful thing. It’s the season for apple cider and cider donuts, apple picking and leaf peeping, pumpkin carving and Halloween. And if you’re a parent with a junior or senior in high school, it’s also the season for campus visits and helping your kid fill out their college applications. Technically, it’s also FAFSA season. So let’s try and save some money.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday

The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate

The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards

The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District

(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. Tonight, we’re going to the first district. It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut law enforcement agencies helping Bristol Police Department

BERLIN, Connecticut — Law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut are helping the Bristol Police Department following the deaths of two officers Wednesday. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and injured. Officer Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. The Office of Inspector General says the use of deadly force was justified.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy