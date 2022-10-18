ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead

It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Former Washington Player Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him

The latest controversy surrounding the Commanders and co-owner Dan Snyder has spilled over to even the franchise’s celebrations, it appears. On Sunday, the team is planning on honoring 10 of its all-time greatest players, but one says he wants nothing to do with it. Former Washington tight end Chris...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Odds & Picks

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a Week 7 make-or-break matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

The Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

After Latest Injury, Watkins Ready for ‘Something Better’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers in hopes of staying healthy and penning the next chapter of his career. Instead, it was the same old story. Watkins made it through only two games. After a big game against the Chicago Bears in Week...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad

According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
GEORGIA STATE

