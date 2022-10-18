Read full article on original website
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Arizona Cardinals sign Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100
Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Former Washington Player Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him
The latest controversy surrounding the Commanders and co-owner Dan Snyder has spilled over to even the franchise’s celebrations, it appears. On Sunday, the team is planning on honoring 10 of its all-time greatest players, but one says he wants nothing to do with it. Former Washington tight end Chris...
Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second-straight session. He's dealing with a hip issue. Starting right guard Alex Cappa missed practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was also out with a hamstring issue. Logan Wilson...
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Odds & Picks
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a Week 7 make-or-break matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints.
Colts, Titans Injury Report: Significant Progress Made in Thursday’s Practice
It's a pivotal matchup for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are winners of two straight games and now get a chance to redeem themselves against the last team to beat them, as the Titans took home a 24-17 victory back in Week 4.
The Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated...
After Latest Injury, Watkins Ready for ‘Something Better’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers in hopes of staying healthy and penning the next chapter of his career. Instead, it was the same old story. Watkins made it through only two games. After a big game against the Chicago Bears in Week...
A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
Just one Chiefs player missed practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game at the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was the lone Chiefs player unable to take part on the practice field, marking his second straight day of missed time ahead of Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
The vapor trail of the Bills loss continues for the Chiefs as they prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the Chiefs have restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space. Is an addition forthcoming, and what positions need to be shored up?. The rumor mill...
Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad
According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
