Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
This Kings-Mavs Trade Features Davion Mitchell
Change can be frightening, but it’s also exciting. Whether you like it or not, it’s an inevitable part of life. Often, NBA fans like to see their favorite team make a big change. In time, you will move. You’ll make new friends, and you may lose old ones....
Hornets vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what will be their 2022-23 NBA season opener.
BBNBA: Nick Richards, other UK stars impress in NBA's second night
A plethora of NBA ‘Cats were in action Wednesday night (day two of the 2022-23 season) and there weren’t too many disappointments. Nick Richards added a career-high 19 points in 21 minutes as the Hornets comfortably beat the Spurs 129-102. The big nights kept on rolling for multiple former Kentucky Wildcats with De’Aaron Fox adding a crisp 33-point night and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 32, although both in losing efforts.
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 20, 2022
What a way to start the season. New Orleans (1-0) went up big on the scoreboard in the first quarter and rarely let up in a 130-108 throttling of Brooklyn in Barclays Center. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-130-nets-108 Check out photos from the road win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/brooklyn-nets-new-orleans-pelicans-game-action-photos-10-19-2022. Watch postgame interviews with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum,...
Wichita Eagle
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee’s Culture
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that the Phoenix Suns really wanted to win for revenge, Damion Lee of all people ended up being the hero that they needed. Lee hit an incredibly clutch game-winner for the Suns, to give them a much-needed victory against the Dallas Mavericks team that embarrassed them in the playoffs. Suns' All-Star Devin Booker gave praise to the Golden State Warriors for that moment.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Bemoans L.A.’s “Senseless Turnovers” In Opening Loss
A lot went wrong for the Lakers in their season opener and it doesn't make it much better when they have to fave the NBA Champion Warriors to start things off. New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have to wait to count his first win of his head coaching career but believes there was a glaring problem with turnovers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Cadre Of Famous Faces Wishes LeBron James Well To Kick Off 20th NBA Season
As Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season, he has been in the league over half of his life since being drafted out of high school. James doesn't appear to be slowing down soon and is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record if he can remain healthy.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Will Have Competition for Best 2023 Draft Odds
With just hours left until Oklahoma City kicks off their 2022-23 season, an anticipatory feeling has clouded over the NBA. Likely for just one more season, Oklahoma City will be relying on favorable draft positioning rather than staying in the playoff hunt, and with a young, up-and-coming roster, rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles
View the original article to see embedded media. Patrick Beverley is set to face the LA Clippers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played four seasons for the Clippers, Beverley has experienced several different Battle of LA matchups, and has usually been on the winning side of things. The Clippers have dominated this matchup for the last decade, but even more so over the last two seasons, winning their last seven games against the Lakers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
Yardbarker
Turning Reddish: Knicks' Rally Falls Just Short in Memphis
New franchise faces on opening night yielded new heroes for the New York Knicks. Alas for the Manhattanites, it couldn't avoid a familiar, sour result. Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein, appearing in their first opening night for the Knicks (0-1), united for 38 points off the bench but it wasn't enough to counter Ja Morant mastery and a game-winner from Tyus Jones. The Memphis Grizzlies countered Reddish's equalizing triple with just over three seconds remaining in regulation with his own deep ball, providing the necessary difference in a 115-112 victory for the hosts at FedEx Forum.
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
