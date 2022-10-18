View the original article to see embedded media. Patrick Beverley is set to face the LA Clippers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played four seasons for the Clippers, Beverley has experienced several different Battle of LA matchups, and has usually been on the winning side of things. The Clippers have dominated this matchup for the last decade, but even more so over the last two seasons, winning their last seven games against the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO