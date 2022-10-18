Read full article on original website
Green Bay man charged for attack on De Pere trail pleads no contest, has attempted homicide dropped
Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence.
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash
An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
Outagamie County defendant sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Benjamin J. Biese was sentenced to prison for threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge in 2021.
Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday. Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax, also known as “swatting.”. At about 10...
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — A fundraiser has been set up to benefit the family of a 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Green Bay this week. GoFundMe says the fundraiser has a $10,000 goal. Meanwhile, police have identified the girl as Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. Officers say...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
Two Days Remain to Order Wreaths from the Manitowoc Police Department
Those who wish to order a wreath from the Manitowoc Police Department only have two days left to do so. The order deadline is tomorrow (October 21st) to get your wreath, made by Honeymoon Acres. The Department is selling five different shapes, a swag, a cross, a mini swag, a candy cane, and traditional circular wreaths.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
