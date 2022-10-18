"We hope that she comes home soon and everybody's doing their part to get her home," Curry said at Chase Center on Tuesday As Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors unveiled their fourth championship banner together on Tuesday night, the point guard turned the attention to Brittney Griner. "We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community," Curry announced from the floor at San Francisco's Chase Center. The 2022 Finals MVP continued, "Brittney...

