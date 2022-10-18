ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14. According to the Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Lubbock road bond news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six local associations announce support for Lubbock Road Improvement Bond. The agencies are holding a news conference ahead of the November election. The $200 million bond will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot. The previous road bond was rejected by Lubbock voters. Improvements to Broadway will not be included in this proposal.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. LPD received the call just before 6 p.m. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
LUBBOCK, TX

