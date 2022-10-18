ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7

Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce Break Down Game-Winning Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts rookie-wide receiver Alec Pierce had his first touchdown catch in last Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it's one he'll never forget. Pierce hauled in the game winner with just 17 seconds left on the clock with the Colts trailing by a single point. Indianapolis could...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Odds & Picks

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a Week 7 make-or-break matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Wichita Eagle

The Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

D’Andre Swift ‘Pushing’ Toward Return against Dallas Cowboys

D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season. When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

After Latest Injury, Watkins Ready for ‘Something Better’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers in hopes of staying healthy and penning the next chapter of his career. Instead, it was the same old story. Watkins made it through only two games. After a big game against the Chicago Bears in Week...
GREEN BAY, WI

