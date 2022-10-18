Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Yardbarker
Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7
Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
Wichita Eagle
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Wichita Eagle
Colts, Titans Injury Report: Significant Progress Made in Thursday’s Practice
It's a pivotal matchup for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are winners of two straight games and now get a chance to redeem themselves against the last team to beat them, as the Titans took home a 24-17 victory back in Week 4.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce Break Down Game-Winning Touchdown
Indianapolis Colts rookie-wide receiver Alec Pierce had his first touchdown catch in last Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it's one he'll never forget. Pierce hauled in the game winner with just 17 seconds left on the clock with the Colts trailing by a single point. Indianapolis could...
Wichita Eagle
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Odds & Picks
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a Week 7 make-or-break matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated...
Wichita Eagle
Will the 49ers Finally Get Revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs?
It won't be easy, but if the Colts were able to beat the Chiefs, then the 49ers certainly can as well. Here's what they must do to win:. 1. The 49ers must get healthy. There are three key guys who must play:. The best left tackle in football, Trent Williams.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
Just one Chiefs player missed practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game at the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was the lone Chiefs player unable to take part on the practice field, marking his second straight day of missed time ahead of Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
D’Andre Swift ‘Pushing’ Toward Return against Dallas Cowboys
D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season. When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."
Wichita Eagle
After Latest Injury, Watkins Ready for ‘Something Better’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers in hopes of staying healthy and penning the next chapter of his career. Instead, it was the same old story. Watkins made it through only two games. After a big game against the Chicago Bears in Week...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second-straight session. He's dealing with a hip issue. Starting right guard Alex Cappa missed practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was also out with a hamstring issue. Logan Wilson...
Comments / 0