intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneydining.com
Magic Kingdom Fight Details Surface with Alleged Disney Star Involvement
Months after the theme park fight at Magic Kingdom Park went viral, we’re learning new details, including the alleged involvement of a Disney star. On the evening of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, breaking Walt Disney World news spread throughout Disney fandom, with Disney’s Fantasyland as the center of attention. A massive brawl involving multiple people broke out in the Disney Park, reportedly due to what one family felt was a line-skipping incident.
WDW News Today
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week
During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)
PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a NEW Baby Animal “Haunting” Disney World!
Disney World is HAUNTED and you might have even seen some of the resident ghosts on property. We’re not talking about the 999 happy haunts at the Haunted Mansion or even the glamorous stars at the Hollywood Tower (of Terror) Hotel. No, these ghosts are much less spooky and quite a bit more solid. We’re talking about the okapis in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished
The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
disneydining.com
The Best Disney Lounge No One Talks About
Some of our very favorite Disney experiences are those that it seems like very few know about. They are what we consider the hidden gems throughout Walt Disney World’s Parks and Resorts. So, while we prefer to keep this one a secret, we can’t help but share with Disney...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
New Huey, Dewey, and Louie Wallet and Ball Cap at Walt Disney World
If you love Donald Duck's nephews, you'll love this new Huey, Dewey, and Louie wallet and matching ball cap. We found them in Mouse About Town at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Huey, Dewey, Louie Wallet...
WDW News Today
Winter Holidays Merchandise Preview Now Available on shopDisney
It may still be Halloween season, but you can get ready for the winter holidays with new merchandise collection previews on shopDisney. Walt Disney World Fab 50 Ornament Sets. Magic Kingdom – $49.99. While last year's...
disneyfoodblog.com
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
Redbubble’s Disney Collection Is Anything but Juvenile
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Last week I decided to take the plunge and move into my first-ever apartment. Yes, that’s right—no more living at home with the parents. Like many people, I took this move as a chance to “start fresh” and create a space for myself that represented my interests and hobbies while remaining tasteful and warm. For starters, I live approximately five minutes away from Magic Kingdom so it’s safe to say I’m a self-proclaimed “Disney adult.”Although I love Mickey Mouse and his friends, I didn’t...
Good News Network
They Baked a Replica of Star Wars Hero ‘Pan Solo’ Frozen in Carbonite –Now in Bread For Halloween
A California bakery created ‘Pan Solo’—a 6ft replica of the Star Wars hero frozen in carbonite out of bread. Sci-fi fanatic and expert baker Hannalee Pervan spent 100 hours on the life size sculpture. The head chef and co-owner of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, grew...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Disney Quietly Shares the Latest Update on the New Roundup Rodeo Restaurant
Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is already something of a hidden gem when it comes to Walt Disney World foodie destinations, but this could all change once the land’s first table service restaurant opens. Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new table service restaurant set to serve up...
WDW News Today
Dates Revealed for 2023-24 runDisney Events at Walt Disney World
RunDisney is off to the races, as they’ve released the dates for their 2023-24 events at Walt Disney World. The 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will be held November 2-5, 2023. The event coincides with the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Walt Disney World...
