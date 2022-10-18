ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom Fight Details Surface with Alleged Disney Star Involvement

Months after the theme park fight at Magic Kingdom Park went viral, we’re learning new details, including the alleged involvement of a Disney star. On the evening of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, breaking Walt Disney World news spread throughout Disney fandom, with Disney’s Fantasyland as the center of attention. A massive brawl involving multiple people broke out in the Disney Park, reportedly due to what one family felt was a line-skipping incident.
WDW News Today

‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week

During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
disneydining.com

BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today

PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a NEW Baby Animal “Haunting” Disney World!

Disney World is HAUNTED and you might have even seen some of the resident ghosts on property. We’re not talking about the 999 happy haunts at the Haunted Mansion or even the glamorous stars at the Hollywood Tower (of Terror) Hotel. No, these ghosts are much less spooky and quite a bit more solid. We’re talking about the okapis in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished

The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
disneydining.com

The Best Disney Lounge No One Talks About

Some of our very favorite Disney experiences are those that it seems like very few know about. They are what we consider the hidden gems throughout Walt Disney World’s Parks and Resorts. So, while we prefer to keep this one a secret, we can’t help but share with Disney...
WDW News Today

New Huey, Dewey, and Louie Wallet and Ball Cap at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love Donald Duck’s nephews, you’ll love this new Huey, Dewey, and Louie wallet and matching ball cap. We found them in Mouse About Town at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Huey, Dewey, Louie Wallet...
WDW News Today

Winter Holidays Merchandise Preview Now Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may still be Halloween season, but you can get ready for the winter holidays with new merchandise collection previews on shopDisney. Walt Disney World Fab 50 Ornament Sets. Magic Kingdom – $49.99. While last year’s...
disneyfoodblog.com

Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
TheDailyBeast

Redbubble’s Disney Collection Is Anything but Juvenile

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Last week I decided to take the plunge and move into my first-ever apartment. Yes, that’s right—no more living at home with the parents. Like many people, I took this move as a chance to “start fresh” and create a space for myself that represented my interests and hobbies while remaining tasteful and warm. For starters, I live approximately five minutes away from Magic Kingdom so it’s safe to say I’m a self-proclaimed “Disney adult.”Although I love Mickey Mouse and his friends, I didn’t...
WDW News Today

Dates Revealed for 2023-24 runDisney Events at Walt Disney World

RunDisney is off to the races, as they’ve released the dates for their 2023-24 events at Walt Disney World. The 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will be held November 2-5, 2023. The event coincides with the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Walt Disney World...

