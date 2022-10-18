ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Drumdog77
2d ago

Time for pitchforks and fire for politicians. The will of the people is what they should be doing and they only do what’s good for them.

Ryn Stonehide
2d ago

The two things any legislator can do to fulfill their oath of office are 1) repeal existing laws, and 2) stop new laws from being passed. “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Laughable - get out of peoples’ way so we can prosper and better our communities ourselves.

Steve Carter
2d ago

look how far the Democrat party has moved our state to pour leadership that are going to turn criminals loose on the people January and takes taxpayer money to pay their debt down and then say it's good work by them when they didn't do anything but robbed the taxpayer to balance the Illinois budget

Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Chicago

In poll, nearly 50% of respondents say they'd vote for Pritzker if election were held now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an Illinois Broadcasters/Research America Inc. poll of likely Illinois voters released Monday, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if the election were held today.A total of 49.7 percent of respondents reported they would vote for the Democrat Pritzker, 27.7 percent said they would vote for Republican Darren Bailey, and 6.3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Party candidate Scott Schluter. A total of 12.6 percent reported they did not know or have not decided, 3.6 percent said they would choose none of the above, and 0.1 percent said they...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election

Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden Promises Federal Abortion Protections if Dems Win Big at Midterms

Three weeks ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden promised on Tuesday that an abortion rights bill would be the very first piece of legislation he’ll send to the new Congress if Democrats make gains in the Senate and maintain their House majority. He also pledged to veto any bill Republicans pass to restrict nationwide abortions. At a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., where he urged the public to vote, Biden said he’d sign the bill into law on Jan. 22, 2023—around the 50th anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned this year. “Together we will restore the right to choose for every woman in America,” he said. This announcement comes as high inflation and political polarization adds pressure to the midterms, making Democrats’ battle to expand their control in Congress more difficult, according to Axios.Read it at Axios
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

S Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed over the past month. The Senate voted 26-17 to insist on its bill keeping South Carolina’s current ban on abortions after cardiac activity is present, which is usually around six weeks. The House in September insisted on its own version of a full ban on abortions with exceptions only for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or if the life of the mother was threatened. Again, lawmakers didn’t slam the door shut Tuesday on changing abortion laws in a special session called after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to pass whatever they wish about abortion. A conference committee of three House members and three senators has been appointed to work out differences with the bill.
thecentersquare.com

Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
ILLINOIS STATE
