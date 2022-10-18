Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
Facebook said an Indian publication, The Wire, used faked documents in an investigation. Now the publication is taking the stories down. Here's a timeline of the escalating conflict.
Facebook claims all of the stories about it recently published by The Wire are based on fake underlying documents. The Wire isn't admitting anything.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Employee Of Meta Says Horizon Worlds Is Depressingly Empty, With Player Numbers Well Below Projections
Formerly known as Facebook, the firm now going by the name Meta aspires to be the pioneer in creating an open metaverse, defined as a virtual environment in which people can work, play, and live. But the metaverse development is proving challenging for Meta as Horizon Worlds has significantly underachieved compared to predictions.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Who Is CEO of Truth Social and How Many Users Are on Trump's Platform?
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced he was launching his own social media. Here's who has been running the company through 2022.
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Gizmodo
Meta Has Developed AI for Real-Time Translation of Hokkien
Meta is chugging along on their Universal Speech Translator, which hopes to train an artificial intelligence to translate hundreds of languages in real time. Today, the tech giant claims to have generated the first artificial intelligence to translate Hokkien, which is a language primarily spoken and not written. Hokkien is...
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
BBC
The Wire: India website removes Meta investigation after row
An Indian news website has removed four investigative reports it published on Meta after a controversy. The reports, published by The Wire, said a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had privileges on Instagram to have posts removed. Meta - which owns Facebook and Instagram - denied the...
TechCrunch
Instagram’s DM filter tool now expands to Story replies, claims to catch intentional spelling mistakes
The company introduced its “Hidden Words” feature last year to let you filter abusive DMs using keywords and emojis. Meta is expanding this tool to cover replies to Stories. The platform says these abusive DMs will directly go to the Hidden Requests folder — it’s strange that Instagram is not removing them altogether.
Meta is finally being forced to sell Giphy
Following the U.K. Competition and Market's Authority order, Meta will need to divest Giphy. This comes after a re-review of the investigation back in July and now Meta has stated it will work alongside the CMA to fully sell Giphy.
The Verge
Bluesky built a decentralized protocol for Twitter — and is working on an app that uses it
Bluesky, the project started within Twitter to create a decentralized social network, announced it’s getting closer to actually shipping an app. “Closer” is the operative word here, though. Bluesky only announced that it is building an app, that it’ll be called Bluesky, and that it will “be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol.” We still don’t have a release date, a feature list, or much of anything else.
Meta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) independent oversight board said on Thursday that starting this month it can decide on applying warning screens, marking content as "disturbing" or "sensitive".
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Your Group Chats on Twitter
Twitter Group Direct Messages, or group chats, have exploded in popularity since their introduction in 2015. What began as a modest addition to the direct messaging feature, multi-user DMs have evolved into a fun and convenient way to socialize with friends, family, and followers—and are well on their way to becoming the primary use of the Twitter app for many users.
techaiapp.com
Meta touts AI that translates spoken-only language
Meta on Wednesday said that it built an artificial intelligence system that translates Hokkien into English even though the Taiwanese language lacks a standard written form. The Silicon Valley tech titan that owns Facebook and Instagram billed the work at its Universal Speech Translator project as an effort to enable users from around the world to socialize regardless of the languages they speak.
Son gives brutally honest review of mom’s half marathon performance and it's cracking us up
The mom found, in an extremely hilarious way, that her son doesn't seem too impressed by her half-marathon accomplishment.
Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans
Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
Conservative Platform Rumble Is The Target of Short Seller Allegations The Company Calls 'False Innuendos'
The video platform Rumble Inc. RUM, which went public in a de-SPAC deal last month, is down 15% Thursday afternoon alongside a fresh short report on the stock from The Bear Cave. It should be noted the short analysis was released at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday, and shares are...
Google Now Shuts Down Translate App In China, Moderna-China COVID-19 Sales Talk Collapse, Disney-Dish Temporary Accord Ends Weekend Blackout: Top Stories Monday, Oct. 03
TV channels owned by Walt Disney Co DIS are back on DISH Network Corp DISH satellite broadcasting, and streaming platforms after the two companies tentatively reached a "handshake agreement." The accord ended a weekend blackout that saw millions of Dish customers lose access to several popular Disney networks, including ESPN and ABC.
