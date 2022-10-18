ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techaiapp.com

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Gizmodo

Meta Has Developed AI for Real-Time Translation of Hokkien

Meta is chugging along on their Universal Speech Translator, which hopes to train an artificial intelligence to translate hundreds of languages in real time. Today, the tech giant claims to have generated the first artificial intelligence to translate Hokkien, which is a language primarily spoken and not written. Hokkien is...
The Verge

YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature

YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
BBC

The Wire: India website removes Meta investigation after row

An Indian news website has removed four investigative reports it published on Meta after a controversy. The reports, published by The Wire, said a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had privileges on Instagram to have posts removed. Meta - which owns Facebook and Instagram - denied the...
Android Central

Meta is finally being forced to sell Giphy

Following the U.K. Competition and Market's Authority order, Meta will need to divest Giphy. This comes after a re-review of the investigation back in July and now Meta has stated it will work alongside the CMA to fully sell Giphy.
The Verge

Bluesky built a decentralized protocol for Twitter — and is working on an app that uses it

Bluesky, the project started within Twitter to create a decentralized social network, announced it’s getting closer to actually shipping an app. “Closer” is the operative word here, though. Bluesky only announced that it is building an app, that it’ll be called Bluesky, and that it will “be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol.” We still don’t have a release date, a feature list, or much of anything else.
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Your Group Chats on Twitter

Twitter Group Direct Messages, or group chats, have exploded in popularity since their introduction in 2015. What began as a modest addition to the direct messaging feature, multi-user DMs have evolved into a fun and convenient way to socialize with friends, family, and followers—and are well on their way to becoming the primary use of the Twitter app for many users.
techaiapp.com

Meta touts AI that translates spoken-only language

Meta on Wednesday said that it built an artificial intelligence system that translates Hokkien into English even though the Taiwanese language lacks a standard written form. The Silicon Valley tech titan that owns Facebook and Instagram billed the work at its Universal Speech Translator project as an effort to enable users from around the world to socialize regardless of the languages they speak.
Android Police

Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans

Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
Benzinga

Google Now Shuts Down Translate App In China, Moderna-China COVID-19 Sales Talk Collapse, Disney-Dish Temporary Accord Ends Weekend Blackout: Top Stories Monday, Oct. 03

TV channels owned by Walt Disney Co DIS are back on DISH Network Corp DISH satellite broadcasting, and streaming platforms after the two companies tentatively reached a "handshake agreement." The accord ended a weekend blackout that saw millions of Dish customers lose access to several popular Disney networks, including ESPN and ABC.

