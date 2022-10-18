ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Wafle Explains His Son’s Path to Notre Dame

It’s baked into his genetics. Like his father before him, Owen Wafle is set to play defensive line at the highest level of college football. But according to David Wafle, from a development standpoint, Owen is far beyond where he was during his prep school years in the late 1980s.
Podcast: Running into the Rebels

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the week that was in South Bend including Eli Raridon’s season-ending injury, the rise of young (and senior) talents, and what to expect not only the week, but in the season’s final six contests. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday...
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit

Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
