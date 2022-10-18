Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
David Wafle Explains His Son’s Path to Notre Dame
It’s baked into his genetics. Like his father before him, Owen Wafle is set to play defensive line at the highest level of college football. But according to David Wafle, from a development standpoint, Owen is far beyond where he was during his prep school years in the late 1980s.
Notre Dame vs. UNLV: Recruit Visitor Preview
Notre Dame takes on UNLV Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm ET in South Bend. When the Fighting Irish hit the field, there will be some recruits and prospects on campus. Here is a preview of the names heading to campus.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said Thursday Before Notre Dame - UNLV
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with UNLV. As always, Irish Illustrated brings fans everything he had to say. On UNLV’s uncertainty at the quarterback position. "It starts off with with one's right hander, one's a left hander, the...
Podcast: Running into the Rebels
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the week that was in South Bend including Eli Raridon’s season-ending injury, the rise of young (and senior) talents, and what to expect not only the week, but in the season’s final six contests. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings
Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit
Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
