Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
What's driving road rage in Michigan and how to avoid it
Incidents of road rage in Michigan aren't slowing down. In fact, Michigan State Police says it's a constant problem.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Scammer calls victims and pretends to be St. Clair Shores police chief, demands personal information
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are warning residents of St. Clair Shores that someone is calling people and pretending to be the chief of police before demanding personal information. The caller pretends to be St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen and then demands the victim’s social security...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan
Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Powerball results for 10/19/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A player in Michigan won $1 million as did two other players, but there was no winner of the $515 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. That means the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22 will be worth $550 million with a cash...
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
Ghost hunter explains why Michigan is hot spot for paranormal activity
Michigan is known to be one of the most active states when it comes to ghost sightings. But why?. We talked to Great Lakes Ghost Hunters founder Brenda Ozog to find out. “I’ve had things thrown at me before,” Ozog said. “Anything can be haunted any time of the day.”
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
Probe into Shirkey-tied nonprofits continues; $2.33M conciliation agreement declined
Two nonprofits associated with the 2020 petition effort to roll back the governor’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic have rejected a multi-million-dollar settlement with state elections officials, paving the way for a criminal investigation to progress. Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility were accused in...
Police: Arrests made in connection with death of teen found shot on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police made two arrests in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the head and found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week. Michigan State Police announced Wednesday that two suspects had been taken into custody in connection...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirm that a suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Taya Land who was found on I-94 Friday morning. Taya had a lot of life ahead of her; she has a one-year-old baby girl who will never...
