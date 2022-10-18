ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan

Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.

