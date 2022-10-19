'They Deserve A 10-Star Rating': Brand-New Huntington Station Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews

A brand-new restaurant that specializes in authentic Italian cuisine is serving guests on Long Island.

Carpaccio, in Huntington Station, is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road.

According to the eatery's website, the owners sought to create a "modern, rustic setting" for the eatery.

"We proudly offer the freshest Carpaccio and Ceviche, Meatballs in our traditional Italian recipe, and thoughtfully crafted Artisanal pizzas," the owners said.

The eatery serves a wide selection of pasta dishes, salads, pizzas, and a raw bar, which includes oysters, octopus carpaccio, and more.

Some customers have already shared positive reviews of the eatery.

"The unfortunate part is I can only give them a 5 Star Rating," Stew C. said in a Yelp review. "They deserve a 10 Star Rating."

"Run don't walk," Russ D. said in a Yelp review. "The chef is actually Italian and has brought Italy to Huntington. The brick oven pizzas are authentic and the eggplant appetizer is a MUST. The gemelli pesto pasta dish was perfect, and the portion was large enough for lunch the next day!"