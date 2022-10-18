ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

lhindependent.com

Plans revealed for third middle school

At this point in time as Liberty Hill continues to grow at such a rapid pace, new schools are already being planned to accommodate the expected increase of student enrollment, with the latest example being the planned third middle school. Plans for the school – which will be located at...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
The Daily South

Texas High Schoolers Create 15-Foot "Mega Mum" For Homecoming

Mum's the word at Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas. Nearly 100 students and four teachers from the Austin area school's Floral Design program created a super-sized 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mum for homecoming, KEYE-TV reports. The "Mega Mum," as it's known, was displayed in the school last week.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
TEMPLE, TX
thedailytexan.com

Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s

Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Early Voting Oct. 24 – Nov. 4 for Sales Tax Election

The first day of early voting is Monday, Oct. 24, for the November election. Georgetown residents will be able to vote on Proposition A, which is the reauthorization of the 0.25 percent sales tax for the resurfacing and repair of city streets. The early, in-person voting period is Oct. 24-Nov....
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
swimswam.com

Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024

USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
ELGIN, TX

