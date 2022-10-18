Read full article on original website
Floki Inu and Dogecoin Users Back Budblockz Presale With Large Investments
The new cannabis token Budblockz (BLUNT) is approaching its official launch on the 5th of December, and although that is still some time away, the presale is causing chaos in the crypto industry. The presale has raised over one million dollars from its presale, and users from other meme coin...
Tesla Still Holds $218 Million in BTC Holdings – Company’s Q3 Revenue Report
According to Tesla’s latest Q3 revenue report, the company neither sell nor purchased any bitcoin in the third quarter. Despite buying bitcoin equivalent to approximately $1.5 billion USD in February 2021, the car manufacturer drastically reduced its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter of the year. In Tesla’s second-quarter...
Institutions Transferring Bitcoin (BTC) to Cold Wallets: Will Prices Rise?
48,000 bitcoin (BTC) were transferred out of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase this week, researchers from the South Korean analytics platform CryptoQuant say. According to them, the majority of the withdrawn BTC had been stored in Coinbase Pro for three to five years. This was the largest withdrawal from a cryptocurrency...
The Next Big Crypto Is BudBlockz, But Can It Overtake Tezos?
The cryptocurrency market is flourishing. Many enticing projects appeal to investors, but competition will most likely push some of them out in the long term. BudBlockz is a new platform that revolutionizes the nascent marijuana industry, but does it have the potential to overtake the established Tezos network? If you are looking for the right cryptocurrency for your portfolio, check out the following sections.
BNB Chain Dominates the GameFi Sector with Higher Market Share Than Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)
BNB Chain, the public blockchain supported by Binance, has overtaken Ethereum to become the most dominant chain for Web 3.0 gaming, also known as GameFi. Since the launch of Axie Infinity on top of its network, Ethereum has dominated the blockchain gaming sector. However, data from the third quarter of 2022 shows that the BNB Chain has snatched away much of the market share held by Ethereum.
German Crypto Bank Nuri Succumbs to Prolonged Crypto Winter
Nuri, a crypto bank based in Germany, has confirmed that it will be shutting down for good on December 18th, 2022. The firm was reportedly unable to raise sufficient capital to offset the struggles brought on by the wider crypto lending contagion tied to the Celsius Network. With the company...
Aave (AAVE) Releases Technical Paper with New Details About Its GHO Stablecoin
Aave Companies, the firm overseeing the decentralized lending protocol Aave (AAVE), has released a technical paper describing new details about its much-anticipated GHO stablecoin. GHO is an overcollateralized and decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by a diversified set of crypto assets that are already available to...
Snap Inc. co-founders see their net worths drop over year: report
Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have seen their respective net worths drop precipitously in a year, Bloomberg reported Friday.
DWF Labs Expands Its Presence in Far East
Global Web3 venture capital and one of the largest market makers, DWF Labs, has announced the opening of a new office in Korea. The new office is the fifth global location for the firm which is headquartered in Switzerland and present in Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands. The firm shared that the new Korea office will help to support its Asia expansion plans to offer more investments, market making services, and OTC solutions to the region.
Coinbase Eyes Global Expansion for USD Coin (USDC) – Removes Commission Fees
Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, in looking to promote the global adoption of Circle-issued stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), has decided to waive commission fees when using the asset. Coinbase Remove Fees for USDC. In the wake of the declining market cap and adoption of Circle’s stablecoin...
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Proposes New DAO Structure in Bid to Revive Exchange
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is en route to restructuring its DAO after a core contributor posted a proposal to replace the existing Sushi DAO with a new governance framework. “Meiji DAO”, the proposed DAO structure, would require users to hold Sushi shares to vote, in place of the existing token structure. Sushi members that desire to be involved in the governance process would be required to lock their SUSHI tokens to obtain the shares, which would be granted after twice the voting period has elapsed. The proposal aims to prevent new voters from joining and attacking the DAO.
Fidelity Investments to Launch Ethereum (ETH) Custody and Trading for Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency arm of Fidelity Investments, has announced that it will be launching Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients before the end of this month. Fidelity to Add ETH Custody and Trading Services. The crypto division of Fidelity has announced its intentions to...
Aptos (APT) Token Crashes on Listing Day
Highly anticipated cryptocurrency Aptos (APT) underwent a shocking plunge on its trading debut on Wednesday, October 19th, amidst the backdrop of a bitter crypto winter. The native token of the heavily backed Layer-1 blockchain opened for trade at a value of close to $9 dollars, initially surging within the first minutes to $13.73, according to CoinGecko. However, APT then underwent a crash of more than 68%, dropping its price to $6.73. At press time, the native token of the Aptos blockchain is trading at $7.95, registering a $1 billion market cap.
Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million in Series ‘A’ Funding
ChainSafe has closed an $18.75 million Series A funding round led by Round13 Capital. ChainSafe plans to use the funds to continue creating tools and infrastructure that empower Web3 developers. ChainSafe specializes in Web3-oriented infrastructure, especially gaming. The flagship product of ChainSafe is web3.unity. ChainSafe, a blockchain research and development...
Unstoppable Domains Stops Supporting .Coin Domains After Realizing Another Firm Is Selling Them
Centralized blockchain domain seller Unstoppable Domains has killed its .coin domain after realizing another blockchain domain system was selling it for years. In a recently published blog post, Unstoppable Domains said that it hadn’t realized Emercoin, a blockchain platform, registered its first .coin top-level domain (TLD) in 2014. “When...
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
