SushiSwap (SUSHI) is en route to restructuring its DAO after a core contributor posted a proposal to replace the existing Sushi DAO with a new governance framework. “Meiji DAO”, the proposed DAO structure, would require users to hold Sushi shares to vote, in place of the existing token structure. Sushi members that desire to be involved in the governance process would be required to lock their SUSHI tokens to obtain the shares, which would be granted after twice the voting period has elapsed. The proposal aims to prevent new voters from joining and attacking the DAO.

10 HOURS AGO