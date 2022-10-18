Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
DWF Labs Expands Its Presence in Far East
Global Web3 venture capital and one of the largest market makers, DWF Labs, has announced the opening of a new office in Korea. The new office is the fifth global location for the firm which is headquartered in Switzerland and present in Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands. The firm shared that the new Korea office will help to support its Asia expansion plans to offer more investments, market making services, and OTC solutions to the region.
cryptopotato.com
Dragonfly Fintech Wins G20 TechSprint CBDC Challenge
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 19th October 2022]. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and Bank Indonesia under the Indonesian G20 Presidency announced the winners of their jointly organized G20 TechSprint competition last week during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This third edition of the TechSprint aims to catalyze the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Twenty-one finalists from more than 100 applicants worldwide developed and submitted innovative best-in-class CBDC solutions.
dailycoin.com
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried Probed by Texas Securities Regulator – FTX Token (FTT) Plunges
Crypto exchange FTX, along with its billionaire Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, are being probed by the Texas securities regulator over whether certain lending offerings on the platform are in violation of state law. Texas Probes FTX and SBF. The Texas State Securities Board is investigating FTX.US to determine whether...
dailycoin.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Succumbs to Prolonged Crypto Winter
Nuri, a crypto bank based in Germany, has confirmed that it will be shutting down for good on December 18th, 2022. The firm was reportedly unable to raise sufficient capital to offset the struggles brought on by the wider crypto lending contagion tied to the Celsius Network. With the company...
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
dailycoin.com
Institutions Transferring Bitcoin (BTC) to Cold Wallets: Will Prices Rise?
48,000 bitcoin (BTC) were transferred out of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase this week, researchers from the South Korean analytics platform CryptoQuant say. According to them, the majority of the withdrawn BTC had been stored in Coinbase Pro for three to five years. This was the largest withdrawal from a cryptocurrency...
dailycoin.com
The Next Big Crypto Is BudBlockz, But Can It Overtake Tezos?
The cryptocurrency market is flourishing. Many enticing projects appeal to investors, but competition will most likely push some of them out in the long term. BudBlockz is a new platform that revolutionizes the nascent marijuana industry, but does it have the potential to overtake the established Tezos network? If you are looking for the right cryptocurrency for your portfolio, check out the following sections.
dailycoin.com
Mango Markets (MNGO) Initiates a Vote to Reimburse Victims of $114M Exploit
Mango Markets DAO (MNGO), the Solana-based decentralized exchange that suffered a $114 million exploit, has put up a proposal to reimburse its victims. This comes after Avraham Eisenberg, the person who claims to be responsible for the attack, returned $67 million following their successful proposal to let them keep $47 million as a bounty reward. Eisenberg described his actions as a “highly profitable trading strategy” that was “legal”.
fintechmagazine.com
Fintech Block Inc reveals 71% growth potential for investors
US card payments fintech Block Inc. has a projected growth potential of 71% for investors, says expert, despite recent valuation drop. The San Francisco-based fintech Block Inc, has an expected predicted growth value of 71%, says industry commentator, Maxim Manturov, Head of Investment Advice at Freedom Finance Europe. Manturov has...
dailycoin.com
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Gets Subpoenaed on Twitter, Founders Still Out of Sight
The founders of the wrecked Three Arrows Capital (3AC) crypto hedge fund have had to go through hardships ever since the drastic collapse of Terra (LUNA) and its stablecoin Terra (UST). Now, the United States regulators are after the perplexed owners, Kyle Davies & Su Zhu. Currently, two U.S. legislation...
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
dailyhodl.com
India Has the Third-Largest Web 3.0 Talent Pool in the World – NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
As India’s Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022 (NPC 2022). The country is home to over 450 active Web 3.0 startups, including...
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
dailycoin.com
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the second-largest USD stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry, with over 49 billion USDC tokens currently in circulation. Now live...
dailycoin.com
Aave (AAVE) Releases Technical Paper with New Details About Its GHO Stablecoin
Aave Companies, the firm overseeing the decentralized lending protocol Aave (AAVE), has released a technical paper describing new details about its much-anticipated GHO stablecoin. GHO is an overcollateralized and decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by a diversified set of crypto assets that are already available to...
dailycoin.com
zkSync Integrates Validity Proofs Ahead of zkEVM’s Mainnet Launch
Matter Labs, the development company behind zkSync, a Layer-2 scaling solution based on zkRollup, has announced the integration of validity proofs into its zkEVM public testnet ahead of the solution’s launch on the Ethereum mainnet in 10 days. In an official blog post, the firm explained that the validity...
financefeeds.com
CQG adds connectivity to derivatives markets in China
“CQG’s broker partners all over the world can now offer CQG’s various leading front-end products and API solutions to their trading clients who want to participate in China’s commodity markets, while the trades can be sent through to Esunny’s infrastructure connected to Chinese exchanges.”. CQG has...
financefeeds.com
Autochartist and ChartIQ partner for real-time technical analysis
Cosaic, the makers of ChartIQ, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Autochartist, a world-renowned technology partner that provides real-time market analysis for traders. Cosaic, the makers of ChartIQ, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Autochartist, a world-renowned technology partner that provides real-time market analysis for traders....
dailycoin.com
Why You Could Choose The Hideaways (HDWY) Over Uniswap (UNI) And Chainlink (LINK)
As we enter another week, the crypto market is still very unstable due to the US Federal Reserve’s continuous hike of interest rates. Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) have been observed as the most affected coins in this bear market. The Hideaways is available at just $0.06 compared to...
