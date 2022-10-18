ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Lisa Banks, Debra Katz threaten legal action against NFL

The NFL seems to be worried about being sued by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, if the league tries to force him out. The NFL apparently should also be worried about being sued by former Commanders employees. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell...
One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name

Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
6 Concerning Vikings Stats Through 6 Weeks

Yesterday, we went through six positive Vikings stats heading into their bye week. Being 5-1, there are certainly plenty of positive signs for this Vikings squad. However, this Minnesota squad is far from being the best in the league as-is. Here are six equally concerning Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Broncos’ star was nearly speechless after loss to Chargers

The Denver Broncos just lost about as gut-wrenching a loss as you possibly can. What makes it, even more, crazier, is we said the exact same thing after their last loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. This one was a bit different, though. The Broncos had 10...
