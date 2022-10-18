Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Lisa Banks, Debra Katz threaten legal action against NFL
The NFL seems to be worried about being sued by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, if the league tries to force him out. The NFL apparently should also be worried about being sued by former Commanders employees. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell...
atozsports.com
One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name
Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
6 Concerning Vikings Stats Through 6 Weeks
Yesterday, we went through six positive Vikings stats heading into their bye week. Being 5-1, there are certainly plenty of positive signs for this Vikings squad. However, this Minnesota squad is far from being the best in the league as-is. Here are six equally concerning Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
atozsports.com
Patriots might have tipped their hand as to who will start at QB vs Bears
In the Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots have been known to play their cards close to their vest. However, the team might have tipped its hand in a subtle announcement on Tuesday. During the week, it’s typically the starters that typically speak to the media ahead of a...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ star was nearly speechless after loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos just lost about as gut-wrenching a loss as you possibly can. What makes it, even more, crazier, is we said the exact same thing after their last loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. This one was a bit different, though. The Broncos had 10...
