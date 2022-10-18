ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

In mayors vs. Fulton fight, both sides say they need tax revenue for essential services

By Adrianne Murchison - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UL2i_0idSPDR200

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and fellow mayors representing 15 cities in Fulton County remain at odds with county officials over how to divide local option sales tax revenue.

Dickens, leading a press conference outside the Atlanta Civic Center on Monday, said he believes Fulton has been insincere in mediation negotiations on the county allotment of LOST revenue to their respective cities.

The Atlanta mayor and mayors of north and south Fulton are fighting against a county proposal to decrease LOST revenue sent to them.

The mayors say a dramatic decrease would impact local services and raise property taxes. The cities collectively hired a public relations firm and created the website savefultoncities.com to get their message out to residents.

“They need to act in good faith,” Dickens said. “We need to make sure we have this LOST revenue fairly distributed which means the cities can then have enough money to provide for fire, and police and parks and the various things that we have to take care of.”

Fulton officials have been less vocal in public comments about the dispute, but in a statement late Monday the county said that Grady Health System and other agencies could weigh-in on how an increase in the county’s share of LOST revenue would help their organizations.

“Fulton County has received requests for more than $140 million annually for indigent health care,” Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said in the statement.

The LOST is a one-penny sales tax that local governments use to pay for services. The tax is renegotiated every 10 years. Currently, Fulton cities’ collectively share 95% of LOST revenue, leaving the county less than 5%.

The cities and Fulton County commissioners have met twice in mediation to discuss changing distribution of the revenue, but did not come to an agreement. Both sides say they want to resolve the issue before the Dec. 31 deadline when the current LOST agreement lapses.

Dickens said that Fulton wanted a 163% increase in the county’s share of LOST revenue during the last mediation on Oct. 7.

“They just want additional revenue and that would then hurt the cities’ ability to do what we’re doing,” the mayor said. “They are hoping we will raise property taxes or reduce services — none of those are good options.”

Corbitt-Dominguez said the increase offered by the county would be phased in over the next decade.

“The county’s most recent offer would yield $22.8 million in LOST funding for the county in 2023 compared to $15 million in 2021, an increase of $7 million,” Corbitt-Dominguez said in the statement.

The spokeswoman said that in comparison, the cities’ last offer would give the county an increase of $1.2 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4at6KN_0idSPDR200

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Commissioners say the county needs more funds to address greater mental health needs of residents, public health demands due to the stress on the Grady Hospital System and the closure of two hospitals, as well as the increased the jail population.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry is asking residents to contact their Fulton commissioner with concerns about changes in the tax revenue for their cities.

“None of these cities and none of these mayors has any desire to be vindictive,” Bradberry said. “The cities represent more than 99% of residents of Fulton county.”

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 4

BillyBison LLC
2d ago

No they need to quit money laundering. Then we need Constitutional following Leaders in Atlanta that do not pander to big contractors that funnel money into Politicians' charities. That's what WE need to do. All that tax money Atlanta collects from businesses and residents isn't enough? Give me a break. Did you know in Fulton County, you pay land taxes till the day you die. Which for the record is completely UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Reply
4
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project

The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

NPU-X to hold special meeting on 1400 Murphy Ave. truck traffic concerns

The redevelopment of Southwest Atlanta’s 1400 Murphy Ave. site into a warehouse complex is being blasted as “shameful” by Neighborhood Planning Unit X (NPU-X) for the lack of a full traffic study and a report showing trucks cannot access it without driving on a sidewalk or the wrong side of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

MARTA proposes new transit option for Candler Road, schedules meetings

MARTA officials will host public meetings on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 about bringing a new type of transit service to Candler Road. The Oct. 25 meeting will be held in-person at Saint Phillip AME Church, 1601 Richard Allen Drive, Decatur, and the Oct. 27 meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Clayton County Early Voting and Drop Box Locations

Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no longer available 24 hours and 7 days a week.  Elections and Registration Office 121 S McDonough Street Jonesboro, GA 30236  Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center  3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273 […] The post 2022 Elections: Clayton County Early Voting and Drop Box Locations appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
77K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy