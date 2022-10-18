ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.221018T0600Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
WTVF

Temporarily falling into winter (10.18.22)

Tonight: Clear, Freeze Warning 1am-9am |Low: 32| W 5. The taste of winter continues overnight as another Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee, and parts of Southern Kentucky. Temperatures overnight will flirt with record lows. The record low temperature for Nashville tonight is 29º, and we...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits

On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems. Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley...
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy