Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.221018T0600Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Silver Alert canceled for Cheatham County woman
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing Cheatham County woman.
WTVF
Temporarily falling into winter (10.18.22)
Tonight: Clear, Freeze Warning 1am-9am |Low: 32| W 5. The taste of winter continues overnight as another Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee, and parts of Southern Kentucky. Temperatures overnight will flirt with record lows. The record low temperature for Nashville tonight is 29º, and we...
5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro
Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
Snow in October? Flurries reported in Middle Tennessee
It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits
On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems. Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday AM
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Unattended radio leads to fire at triplex in East Nashville
Officials say an unattended radio is to blame for a residential fire that occurred at a triplex in East Nashville Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
Fuel prices lead to uncertain energy bills this winter
Energy bill prices have been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in Tennessee, and they could continue on that path this winter.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0