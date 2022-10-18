ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12

Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in Henrico Tuesday evening. On Oct. 18, just after 9 p.m., a man approached an off-duty officer at the Laburnum and Carolina avenues intersection with gunshots on his lower half. Henrico Fire/EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.
cbs19news

Murder charge filed in shooting near Gilpin Court in August

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Richmond man is facing felony murder charges in connection with a shooting that occurred near Gilpin Court in August. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 19-year-old Delmontae Lewis has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied structure.
