RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO