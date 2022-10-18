Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Chesterfield Police looking for counterfeit check fraud suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a check fraud suspect.
Woman shot in Petersburg, police investigating
Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Multiple suspects wanted for gas station robbery in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying multiple suspects in a gas station robbery last week.
Man hospitalized in shooting on Laburnum Ave, Henrico police investigating
At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an off-duty police officer was approached by a man at an intersection of Laburnum and Carolina Avenue. According to police, the man had obvious signs of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.
NBC12
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drive-thru customer fires gun at fast-food employee through his car door, video shows
After receiving his order, the driver takes a sip of his drink, pulls out a pistol and fires through his own car door at the drive-thru window.
Police: Skeletal remains found in Hopewell neighborhood
An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a Hopewell neighborhood Wednesday night.
Central Va. police are doing this in hopes to stop catalytic converter thefts
Dubbed “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown,” drivers can sign up to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle painted for free at five Midas locations throughout the region.
Male found dead after Richmond shooting in Fairfield Court
A person was found dead on North 23rd Street in Richmond's East End after a shooting, police say.
Law enforcement, auto shops crack down on catalytic converter thefts by offering free spray paint
Catalytic converter thieves are busy in Central Virginia, and now law enforcement agencies are hoping paint will stop them in their tracks.
Chesterfield Police launch death investigation at Arboretum Place hotel
Police are investigating a death at a Chesterfield County hotel that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
NBC12
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in Henrico Tuesday evening. On Oct. 18, just after 9 p.m., a man approached an off-duty officer at the Laburnum and Carolina avenues intersection with gunshots on his lower half. Henrico Fire/EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.
Teen in custody after stabbing in Brookland Middle locker room
A juvenile is in custody after a stabbing in a Brookland Middle School locker room sent a 7th-grade student to the hospital with serious injuries.
Your help is needed to find a missing Chesterfield teen
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed at Henrico apartments
Police identified the deceased victim as Khmard Antonio Straughter. A second shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.
NBC12
Police seek suspect who allegedly stole several items from Richmond business
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary last month. Police say on Sept. 25 between the hours of 2:20 - 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered a closed business in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several items.
cbs19news
Murder charge filed in shooting near Gilpin Court in August
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Richmond man is facing felony murder charges in connection with a shooting that occurred near Gilpin Court in August. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 19-year-old Delmontae Lewis has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied structure.
Crime Insider has new details about shooting outside Richmond elementary school
Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond, was shot and killed outside the elementary school on Friday afternoon, according to police.
Human skeletal remains reportedly discovered in Hopewell, FBI assisting investigation
The police department said the "object" is being described as an "osteological specimen," which is defined by Merriam-Webster as, "a branch of anatomy dealing with the bones," or, "the bony structure of an organism."
Comments / 0