ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

One killed in small plane crash on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMcKR_0idSOMha00

One person was killed when a small plane crashed into Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood on Tuesday morning.

Brentwood Police Department

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed around 7:30 a.m. with only the pilot aboard.

Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed while the scene is under investigation. According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, the roadway will be closed through October 19.

Power lines were knocked down in the crash, leading to outages in the area. Nashville Electric Service's outage map reported there were about 1,400 customers without power in the area around the crash. Much of the power has since been restored.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle

The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two individuals. Police say on October 12, 2022, the two people stole a vehicle from Fast Lane Market. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of these individuals, please notify Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy