One killed in small plane crash on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood

One person was killed when a small plane crashed into Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood on Tuesday morning.

Brentwood Police Department

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed around 7:30 a.m. with only the pilot aboard.

Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed while the scene is under investigation. According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, the roadway will be closed through October 19.

Power lines were knocked down in the crash, leading to outages in the area. Nashville Electric Service's outage map reported there were about 1,400 customers without power in the area around the crash. Much of the power has since been restored.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.