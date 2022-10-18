Read full article on original website
GOFUNDME PAGE SET UP FOR FAMILY OF SHOOTING VICTIM
Funds are being raised to help the family of one of the victims in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend. One of the victims was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic who has deep ties to the Homer City area as her four young children and her father and mother are all from the city. Police said that she and 59-year-old Betty Jean Averytt were innocent bystanders in the shooting on Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. The two were waiting for a bus at the bus stop when shots were fired at the neighboring Sunoco station. It’s believed that the shooting started in the gas station parking lot and escalated to a gun fight involving at least two shooters. A third person, 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh, was injured and died at a nearby hospital. A fourth was injured but information has not been released on his identity.
2 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh
Two people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
2 injured in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in the Carrick area and police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Mount Oliver at Louisa Way, according to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. A male with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the area of Brownsville Road and and Laughlin Avenue. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Police said Wednesday he was in good condition.
Pittsburgh police investigate shooting in Larimer
A man was shot in the leg early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood. Zone 5 police officers said they responded around 1:30 a.m. to an incident in the 6400 block of Shetland Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE REPORT TWO FIGHTS, ONE WITH INJURIES
Four Indiana residents were charged for a fight that happened Monday morning. Indiana Borough Police officers were dispatched to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 a.m. on Monday for reports of a fight among a group of people. Following an investigation, the people involved were 25-year-old Shayne Domino, 24-year-old Marissa Moore, 25-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, and 28-year-old Vance Sykes, all from Indiana.
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
QUIET WEDNESDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County’s first responders had a very quiet day yesterday with only two incidents reported by Indiana County 911. One of those incidents was a vehicle accident on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township at 2:40 PM. Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with state police and Citizen’s Ambulance. No details are available yet on this crash.
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
‘She was my rock’: Mother of innocent woman shot, killed on Pittsburgh’s North Side speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “The thought of her not being in my world, it terrifies me. There’s going to be emptiness. It’s a part of me that went with her,” said Bridgette Mehalic. She’s talking about her 33-year-old daughter, Jacquelyn Mehalic. Police say Mehalic and 59-year-old...
MOTIONS HEARING TODAY FOR SUSPECT IN CARRIAGE HOUSE SHOOTING
Several motions hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas including one for a Johnstown man who faces charges in the 2020 shooting at Carriage House in Indiana. 20-year-old Terrion Gates of Johnstown faces charges of Criminal Homicide, Robbery-Inflicting Serious Injury and Theft by Unlawful...
Chandler Ave. Shooting
Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night in the West End section of the city. Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chandler Ave., near Seminary Lane, around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say...
Reward offered in cold case of missing Beaver County man
A temporary reward is being offered in the cold case of a Beaver County man who went missing in 2011. The Beaver County Detective Bureau, Ambridge Police Department, Beaver County Times, local Crime Solvers and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering $10,000 October 20-27 for information that leads to the solving of the case.
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
Local volunteer firefighter killed in crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH — A Presto volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Parkway East on Wednesday morning. Sources tell Channel 11 Fire Lt. Terry Tackett died in the crash. The department tells us they are shaken up and hurting by his sudden passing. 11 News spoke with a former...
3 arrested after man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Three men are facing charges after a man was found shot in Homewood Tuesday morning. Police and EMS were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 13 rounds. The man, who was shot in...
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, HARASSMENT
State police have charged four juveniles in connection with an incident at Consol Energy property back in August. Police from the Kittanning barracks are now reporting that four boys ranging in age from 12 to 14 years were seen on security cameras trespassing on Consol property at the intersection of 2nd Street and Bell Flat Road in Cowanshannock Township. Damage was also reported to a white metal door and the four allegedly emptied a fire extinguisher, causing a total of $400 in damage. The four were identified and charges have been filed. Their names were not released as they are minors.
Third victim, believed to be involved in fatal North Side shooting, identified
The identity of the third person killed in last weekend’s shooting on the North Side has been released. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office says it was 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh.
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
OTHER ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY TUESDAY
Two other vehicle accidents were reported yesterday in Indiana County. After the accident on Route 22 Tuesday morning, a crash was reported at 4:45 on Route 286 west in Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments were dispatched, along with Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police. The other accident was reported at 7:01 PM on Barr Slope Road in Rayne Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department and state police were dispatched at the time. Details on both crashes have not yet been provided.
