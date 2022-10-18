Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
PWMania
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
nodq.com
More details regarding the falling out between Santana and Ortiz in AEW
During the summer of 2022, former WCW/Impact Wrestling star Konnan made a claim that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz were no longer on good terms. In a Q&A for his podcast this week, Konnan gave more details about the situation…. “It breaks my heart because I spent a lot...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Hangman Page On Title Tuesday Edition
AEW Dynamite (10/18) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page. AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy. ROH World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Reveals AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW wrestler Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. On his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross noted that Wight had hip surgery and was using a walker or a cane to get around backstage at a recent AEW event.
411mania.com
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez...
PWMania
Sports Doctor Analyzes Adam Page’s Injury From AEW Dynamite
The big topic of the week was “Hangman” Adam Page’s concussion from Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and sports doctor Brian Sutterer analyzed the incident in a new video. As PWMania.com previously reported, Page suffered a concussion during his World Title match against Jon Moxley...
PWMania
WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
PWMania
Mick Foley Praises MJF’s Promos; MJF Responds by Criticising Foley
Mick Foley admires the way MJF convinces his fans that he is sincere in what he says, but MJF is not a fan of Foley’s. On Wednesday, Foley shared a clip of MJF’s promo with William Regal from Tuesday night’s AEW Dynamite on Twitter, writing that the most crucial thing is that people accept MJF’s assertions as true.
PWMania
Several Main Roster Superstars Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
For this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, new matches with main roster Superstars have been announced. Cora Jade appeared on RAW this week, as promised, to speak with Rhea Ripley about her “Pick Your Poison” situation with Roxanne Perez. She persuaded Ripley to wrestle Perez on this week’s NXT episode.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up for 10/21/2022
Before NXT aired on television, the October 21 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers follow:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
PWMania
Bret Hart Denies Earl Hebner’s Claim That “Montreal Screwjob” Was a “Work”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997 during a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest. Many years later, Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner about the match, expressing his belief that the entire event was a work. Bret Hart...
PWMania
MJF Reportedly Not Interested in a Face Turn
MJF is content with his position as AEW’s top heel and is unlikely to want for that to change any time soon. Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that even if MJF is getting babyface reactions from fans, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Brock Lesnar segment, a pull-apart with Bobby Lashley is planned. * The...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Looks Forward To Giving Back At This Point In His Career
Jon Moxley recently spoke with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH. During the discussion, the AEW star claimed the past three years have been the best of his career and spoke about how he is now ready to give back to the sport.
