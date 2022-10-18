Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Move Forward With Ranked Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming may be slowly moving toward ranked choice elections. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has approved a draft bill allowing municipalities to try out ranked choice elections for nonpartisan races through a pilot test program. Ranked choice voting, also...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
WARNING: These Republican Election Deniers Are on Colorado’s Election Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
gowatertown.net
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV
Secretary of State candidate on Biden 2020 win: ‘I’m not going to acknowledge that’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The position of Secretary of State has come under more scrutiny in states across the country as a result of the 2020 election. For the fourth consecutive term, South Dakota will be electing a new Secretary of State after Steve Barnett lost the Republican nomination at the state convention this summer. The two candidates vying for the position are Monae Johnson, a Republican from Rapid City, and Tom Cool, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Insulated From Major Recession, Says State’s Chief Economist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
newslj.com
Residents claim election fraud
CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
KELOLAND TV
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gubernatorial forum helps undecided voter make up her mind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
Who is donating to South Dakota candidates?
Third quarter federal campaign finance reports were published Saturday by the FEC, giving us a closer look at South Dakota candidates with federal election committees.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Media, Dems Push False Claims in Montana Congressional Race
Did the Lee Newspapers even bother fact checking their reporters before they drool all over the Democrat candidate in the Congressional race in Western Montana?. This is just embarrassing given how much print the Lee Newspapers have given to the transgender sports agenda over the years. In their profile piece...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Tax Working Group Recommends Reimbursing Drivers For High Gas Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming energy economist Robert Godby on Wednesday questioned if some of the proposals in a state working group report are the best ways to address high gas prices. Godby told Cowboy State Daily that the panel had a challenging...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: Elk Hunter Who Avoids Grizzly Country Gets Charged By Black Bear
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Long is no stranger to black bears, but an encounter with one last week during a Wyoming elk hunt was still spooky, he said. “When I heard the ‘huff’, I knew right away what it was. But in that dark...
