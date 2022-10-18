Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Flashing Vibes of 2018 Bear Market Collapse
A closely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin (BTC) holders, saying the king crypto’s recent price action is reminiscent of the time that preceded its collapse in 2018. Pseudonymous analyst Rager tells his 204,300 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin continues to hold support around $19,000, the demand area is...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Details $100,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction, Calls BTC the Fastest Horse in the Crypto Race
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketing to a six figure price tag is only a matter of time. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Bitcoin’s price will eventually see a massive spike to $100,000 due to a combination of increased adoption and limited supply.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bottoms: The Psychology Of Bear Markets
The chase for the bitcoin bottom is still on since the digital asset fell below its $20,000 price level. Given that the bear market has not been long in the making, it stands to reason that the bull market isn’t here just yet. However, being able to pinpoint when the cryptocurrency has reached as low as it will go can help make smart investment choices and the previous bear trends can shine a light to how it might play out.
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
bitcoinist.com
Looking For The Best Crypto Investment? The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Beats Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX)
The Hideaways (HDWY) is a huge opportunity to invest in a project with the token only valued at $0.06, compared to the expected listing price of $0.90. This is why thousands of investors think The Hideaways is a better investment than Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). Will Solana (SOL) be...
