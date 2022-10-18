Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
US News and World Report
Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW Puts $1.7 Billion Down on U.S. Manufacturing for Six New EVs
BMW is gearing up for an onslaught of electric vehicle production over the next few years with a new investment of $1.7 billion in the automaker's U.S. manufacturing operations that should support two new battery production facilities and the introduction of at least six new all-electric vehicles. The new stateside manufacturing of battery cells and battery packs, as well as its U.S.-based vehicle assembly, should entitle new BMW EV SUVs to some of the government incentives made available in the recently-introduced Inflation Reduction Act legislation that requires North American sourcing and production.
Consumer Reports.org
Hyundai Recalls Cars and SUVs With Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai is recalling 53,142 cars and SUVs from the 2021 and 2022 model years equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission due to concerns that transmission oil pump malfunction could trigger an improper fail-safe model reaction that causes the transmission to disengage. The loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.
CNBC
For GM auto union workers, there's still a lot to learn about making EVs
Starting in 2015, GM union auto workers in Michigan were learning the ins and out of manufacturing EVs, with training taking them to South Korea and more recently into virtual learning environments. Much of EV assembly is similar to an ICE vehicle — installing doors, windows, tires, brakes, seats and...
MotorAuthority
Cadillac Celestiq, Rolls-Royce Spectre, Volvo EX90: Car News Headlines
Cadillac revealed the Celestiq in production guise and confirmed it's coming in 2024 with a price tag of more than $300,000. That's a lot for a Cadillac, but the hand-built nature and level of personalization make the big electric hatch akin to a coach-built car. Rolls-Royce has revealed its first...
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
US News and World Report
Celestiq EV Is GM’s Most Audacious Cadillac Since Great Depression
(Reuters) - General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Monday pulled the wraps off the Celestiq, a $300,000-plus flagship electric vehicle that is the brand's most audacious new model since the 1930 Cadillac Sixteen. Unlike the 16-cylinder roadster that was launched just months after the 1929 crash, the 2024 Celestiq has...
AOL Corp
GM's Mary Barra dishes on EVs, the economy and the stock
One thing you might not know about Detroit is how big it is. At 142.9 square miles, it’s not as vast as Houston, (599.6 miles), but you can spend hours motoring around the Motor City. The auto industry still dominates here, including GM (GM), which has its headquarters downtown...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
Houston Chronicle
Weekly Recalls: BMW, Chevrolet/GMC, Mercedes-Benz (2), Rivian
BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2023 X7 xDrive40i, and X7 M60i vehicles. In certain vehicle operating conditions, only one of the two front parking lights may remain illuminated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
STNG - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (. AMN - Free Report) , Ardmore Shipping Corporation (. ASC - Free Report) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (. LANC - Free Report) are worth betting on. Beta Understanding. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to...
NASDAQ
Auto Roundup: Slew of Updates From GM & STLA Grab Most Attention
Last week, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) released vehicle sales data for September. Total car sales totaled 2.61 million units, up 25.7% year over year. Passenger car sales were up 32.7% to 2.33 million units, while commercial vehicles were down 12.5% to 2,790,000 units. Last month, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 708,000 units, jumping 94% year over year. Sales of NEVs totaled 4.56 million units during January-September 2022, rocketing 111.5% from the corresponding period of 2021.
The Auto Chanel
2022 Kia EV6 - Review by Larry Nutson
Over eight years ago at the February 2014 Chicago Auto Show Kia revealed the 2015 Soul EV. The Soul EV was Kia’s first all-electric, zero-emission car sold in the U.S. It went on sale in the third quarter of 2014, initially being sold in California. The Soul EV had...
Zacks.com
Bullish Price Movement Suggests Clear Waters for Shipping Stocks
Despite shipping rates coming down from their peak, companies within the shipping industry have continued to flourish. While an absence of high congestion has established a path to lower rates, any changes in China’s Covid-zero policy or possible ceasefire agreements in the Russia-Ukraine war have the potential to lift rates again.
Jalopnik
General Motors May Make a Midsize Hummer EV Truck
General Motors could follow up the release of the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV with a fully-electric midsize truck. The U.S. automaker is considering adding a smaller Hummer EV given the runaway success of the revived brand and latest demand for lower-emission cars, according to Bloomberg. This is an alleged...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
PM - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and came ahead of their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.53, which increased 8.2% year over year on a currency-neutral basis. On a proforma basis, the adjusted EPS of $1.33 grew 8.3% on a currency-neutral basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.38. The year-over-year upside was backed by solid net revenues, elevated pricing and operating cost efficiencies amid certain margin pressures.
Comments / 0