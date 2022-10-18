BMW is gearing up for an onslaught of electric vehicle production over the next few years with a new investment of $1.7 billion in the automaker's U.S. manufacturing operations that should support two new battery production facilities and the introduction of at least six new all-electric vehicles. The new stateside manufacturing of battery cells and battery packs, as well as its U.S.-based vehicle assembly, should entitle new BMW EV SUVs to some of the government incentives made available in the recently-introduced Inflation Reduction Act legislation that requires North American sourcing and production.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO