Read full article on original website
Related
Analyst Bullish On SQZ Biotech's Technology For Solving Cell Therapy Challenges
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies Company SQZ with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. SQZ is focused on developing novel therapeutic cell therapy platforms centering around the company's Cell Squeeze technology. The analyst writes that there is significant potential for the Cell Squeeze technology for...
HC Wainwright Starts Coverage on This Small-Cap Cancer Focused Stock
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics Inc TNGX with a Buy rating and a price target of $10 per share. Tango is a next-generation cancer-focused biotech company primarily focusing on synthetically lethal targets that could address sizable patient populations, including:. MTAP-null solid tumors with TNG908/TNG462. STK11-mutant NSCLC, with TNG260.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Diving Following Snap's Earnings Report
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are down 4.52% to $125.57 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap reported...
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Why These 3 IBM Analysts Are Unimpressed With Q3 Beat And Raise
IBM reported a services booking slowdown for a quarter when most peers have had record bookings, an analyst said. The company faces tough comps in 2023, another analyst stated. IBM IBM reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share on revenues of $14.1 billion, beating Street expectations. The Armonk, New...
PayPal Analyst Sees Narrowed Product Focus, Opex Optimization Driving Upside
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated an Outperform on PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL and a $118 price target. PayPal’s narrowed product focus on its high-conviction growth areas, he believed, will result in an acceleration in transaction volumes and revenue in FY23 through Venmo’s expanded monetization rate and Braintree’s revenue growth execution.
Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling After Snap's Earnings Report
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $21.18 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap...
Datadog Is A Top Observability Player Leveraging Its Scale, Analysts Hail Company After 5th Dash Conference
Datadog, Inc DDOG held its 5th Dash Conference over two days in New York, unveiling over a dozen new products and features. Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Datadog and a $135 price target. The theme and tone of the conference were consistent with Datadog's message of removing silos, improving cross-team collaboration, and driving incredible speed and agility.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
BYND Cannasoft One Step Closer To Obtaining Full License For Medical Cannabis Without Direct Contact In Israel
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance from the Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel. Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license that allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel. Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.
3 Lam Research Analyst Takeaways On Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Guidance
Lam Research Corporation LRCX Wednesday reported a beat and raise quarter but warned of a revenue hit due to U.S. restrictions on China exports. Analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Hold rating. Lam Research delivered a beat across the board, driven by CSBG strength, while upside in the ongoing quarter is...
Peering Into GSK's Recent Short Interest
GSK's GSK short percent of float has risen 12.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.83 million shares sold short, which is 0.79% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
News-Medical.net
Study explores the effect of COVID-19 on platelet function
The coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019 spread rapidly throughout the world and has caused over 6.5 million deaths. The disease is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a positive sense RNA virus that can lead to various clinical symptoms causing the hospitalization of many people with pneumonitis. Research has highlighted that COVID-19 patients have a high arterial and venous thrombosis rate involving pulmonary embolism, deep-vein thrombosis, ischemic stroke, and myocardial infarction. In addition, many postmortem examinations indicated the presence of microthrombi in the heart, lungs, brain, liver, and kidney of COVID-19 patients. This suggests that COVID-19 can cause systemic thrombosis, leading to multi-organ failure.
HC Wainwright Says Talaris' Technology Unprecedented In Cell Therapy Space
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS with a Buy rating and a price target of $18. Talaris leverages its novel “facilitated” allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (Allo-HSCT) transplantation platform for solid organ transplantation, autoimmune diseases, and severe blood, immune and metabolic disorders. The facilitated Allo-HSCT attempts...
Why Revlon Stock Fell Thursday
Revlon Inc REV shares fell by 5.34% to $3.90 Thursday. The company during Thursday's after-hours session announced the NYSE Regulatory Oversight Committee's Committee for Review rejected Revlon's appeal and affirmed the New York Stock Exchange Staff's decision to delist the Company's Class A common stock following the June 15, 2022 Chapter 11 filing by Revlon.
Benzinga
Alopexx, Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow
Alopexx, Inc. ALPX IPO will take place October, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALPX. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 19, 2023. About Alopexx, Inc. Alopexx, Inc.is a clinical...
Telos Analyst Boosts Price Target By 30% After Winning TSA ATO, A Potential Driver Of Significant Upside
Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Telos Corp TLS with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $13. Telos announced today that the Transportation Security Administration had granted the company the authority to operate its TSA Precheck System. Telos can now first provide initial trial enrollment services to...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0