Florence, KY

Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
FLORENCE, KY
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
‘Chilling’ video shows shooter fire point-blank at man in Newport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who hit a man five times in Newport in January 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Surveillance camera shows Marcus Benson firing the gunshots. Mike Zimmerman with the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Benson immediately booked a flight and left the...
NEWPORT, KY
Arrest Made Following Threat Toward Conner High School Teacher

Boone County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the threat on Tuesday night. (Hebron, Ky.) – A Conner High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat towards a teacher. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies received two separate reports on Tuesday night about a student who stated he wanted...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Five Arrested in NKY

The arrests were made on Saturday at a home on Hollywood Drive. (Florence, Ky.) - Five people are facing charges in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in northern Kentucky. Kamron Rechtin, 19, of Florence, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, of Hebron, and three juveniles were taken into custody on Saturday. Each...
FLORENCE, KY
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
At least one injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
DAYTON, OH

