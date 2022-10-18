Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive
On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
Shooting of escaped inmate holding woman knifepoint at Mason hotel ruled justified, prosecutor says
MASON — Warren County prosecutor, David Fornshell, said it was justified that an officer fatally shot an escaped inmate who held a hostage at knifepoint in a hotel back in July, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at...
Fox 19
‘Chilling’ video shows shooter fire point-blank at man in Newport
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who hit a man five times in Newport in January 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Surveillance camera shows Marcus Benson firing the gunshots. Mike Zimmerman with the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Benson immediately booked a flight and left the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made Following Threat Toward Conner High School Teacher
Boone County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the threat on Tuesday night. (Hebron, Ky.) – A Conner High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat towards a teacher. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies received two separate reports on Tuesday night about a student who stated he wanted...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
Multiple officers have their guns drawn and SWAT can be heard outside the building saying, 'We are not going away ... you're surrounded.'
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Five Arrested in NKY
The arrests were made on Saturday at a home on Hollywood Drive. (Florence, Ky.) - Five people are facing charges in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in northern Kentucky. Kamron Rechtin, 19, of Florence, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, of Hebron, and three juveniles were taken into custody on Saturday. Each...
Fox 19
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
Fox 19
‘Terrifying:’ Walnut Hills couple wake to armed thieves demanding money, guns, cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills couple say they were recently awakened to thieves pointing a gun in their face asking for their valuables. It happened, according to Ron Mahorney, at their home on St. James Avenue on Oct. 5. The suspects not only stole the couple’s money, they also...
Fox 19
State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2013 case of a woman whose death was ruled an accidental drowning will get a second look after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations review. Wilmington police, on BCI’s suggestions, are expected to conduct follow-up interviews and polygraphs in the mysterious death of Casey Pitzer.
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
WLWT 5
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in West Price Hill neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A shooting in West Price Hill left 33-year-old Ashton Penn dead, and a young child all alone. Janette Hatchett lives along 1800 Sunset avenue. She says she went into a nearby building for about five minutes and came out to a tragedy. "The maintenance guy turned around,...
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
