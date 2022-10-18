ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

jonathan hodges
2d ago

He a muti-billionaire crying broke, He won't donate 20 million to the war efforts. But he does take Putin phone Calls. I surmise the Charlatan, Putin and Musk are Bro's. He talking Nuclear and never serviced in the Military. Now he's a Military War expert delivering Putin Rhetoric 🙄.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War

Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
TheDailyBeast

Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War

Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
TheDailyBeast

Putin Crony’s Teen Sons Turn Up Armed in Ukraine—for Photo-Ops Far From Frontline

Two weeks after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to send his three underage sons to fight on the “most difficult” parts of the frontline in Ukraine, the three teens have turned up armed—for photo-ops far from the battlefield. The Putin crony, apparently hoping to show he’d kept good on his word to prove his devotion by sending his own kids as cannon fodder, shared thoroughly staged footage on his Telegram channel of his mini-mes wielding rifles in Mariupol on Monday. The footage was broadcast on Chechnya’s state-run TV channel, where Kadyrov’s daughter, Chechen Culture Minister Aishat Kadyrova, was shown meeting with local Russian puppet leaders. Though Kadyrov boasted on Telegram that his sons—16-year-old Akhmat, 15-year-old Eli, and 14-year-old Adam—had finally arrived to “breathe in gunpowder,” the footage showed them surrounded by heavily armed security in a city that is under Russian control far from actual fighting. After posing for photos for the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” press service, the teens awkwardly stood around as if they had no idea what they were meant to be doing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy