MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
cancernetwork.com
Management Strategies of Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Tycel Phillips, MD, reviewed effective second-line treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Second-line treatment options can be difficult, but necessary to determine for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, if a response is experiences, it may last between 5 to 10 years, with lower overall response rates (ORR).
cancernetwork.com
GPRC5D-Targeted CAR T-Cells Demonstrate Promising Activity in Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
GPRC5D appears to be an active, promising target for CAR T-cell product MCARH109 in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. GPRC5D-targeted CAR T-cell product, MCARH109, was investigated at 4 dose levels in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma including those who had relapsed following B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) therapy, and was found to demonstrate promising activity, according to data from a phase 1 study (NCT04555551) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
cancernetwork.com
Zanubrutinib Produces Improved Survival Compared with Ibrutinib in Final PFS Analysis for Relapsed/Refractory CLL
Topline results from the phase 3 ALPINE trial’s final progression-free survival analysis highlighted that zanubrutinib yielded higher progression-free survival compared with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated a superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia...
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
survivornet.com
Fashion Reporter, 37, Thought Her ‘Tiredness’ Was From Being Overworked: Then A Pre-Pregnancy Blood Test Found She Had Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Elle Halliwell, an Australian fashion and entertainment reporter, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia about six years ago. She’s been in and out of remission ever since. She received her cancer diagnosis after a stomach bug prompted her to see a doctor and...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
targetedonc.com
The Oncology Institute Enrolls Patients With CLL in Phase 3 BRUIN-CLL-314 Trial
Treatment with the investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, pirtobrutinib, will be compared with ibrutinib treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma in a phase 2 study. The first and second patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who are patients of...
cgtlive.com
Samir Parekh, MD, on Improving Survival in Multiple Myeloma With Sequential T-Cell Redirection Therapies
The director of translational research in myeloma at the Tisch Cancer Institute discussed positive findings, including a 30-month PFS in study participants. “The question to us as both clinicians and researchers was, how can we treat these patients; what will be the best sequential therapy after the bispecific when patients relapse? And this is important because it could inform how we could move them in earlier lines of therapy and what to do with patients that relapse even if they get it in earlier lines of therapy.”
HC Wainwright Says Talaris' Technology Unprecedented In Cell Therapy Space
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS with a Buy rating and a price target of $18. Talaris leverages its novel “facilitated” allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (Allo-HSCT) transplantation platform for solid organ transplantation, autoimmune diseases, and severe blood, immune and metabolic disorders. The facilitated Allo-HSCT attempts...
Analyst Bullish On SQZ Biotech's Technology For Solving Cell Therapy Challenges
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies Company SQZ with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. SQZ is focused on developing novel therapeutic cell therapy platforms centering around the company's Cell Squeeze technology. The analyst writes that there is significant potential for the Cell Squeeze technology for...
MedicalXpress
Low blood phosphate levels may be linked to neurological side effects from CAR T-cell therapy
Incidence and severity of neurological side effects from chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy were higher in patients who had hypophosphatemia (low blood phosphate levels), according to results published in Cancer Immunology Research. Neurological toxicity associated with CAR T-cell therapy, known as immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), affects approximately...
ajmc.com
Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
physiciansweekly.com
TTE Endpoints in Oncology Clinical Trials: CAR-T Therapy
The topic of cancer immunology has seen a surge of attention in recent years because of the promising potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) treatment. To evaluate the effectiveness of CAR-T therapy, researchers examine a wide variety of time-to-event (TTE) endpoints, including recurrence, disease progression, and remission. Unfortunately, even for the same outcomes (like progression-free survival), there is inconsistency in the definitions of TTE endpoints. This is usually due to analysis choices like selecting events to include in the composite endpoint, censoring, or competing risk. While follow-up treatments such as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are often used, they are rarely consistently evaluated. Typical TTE analyses employ standard survival analysis methods, but this is typically done without fully considering the assumptions inherent in the chosen methodology. Managing competing risks and determining the association between a time-varying (post-infusion) exposure and the TTE outcome are two key concerns of TTE analysis that emerge in CAR-T studies and other cancer contexts. The cumulative incidence function and regression models for comparing risks are discussed, as are landmark and time-varying covariate analyses for examining what happens to a patient after an infusion. Using examples from various CAR-T research, researchers define the specific scientific issues each method seeks to answer and demonstrate how using the wrong technique can alter the outcomes. These methods are implemented in code that can be imported into the most popular statistical packages.
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic Natural Killer Cell Therapy Given Go-Ahead for Solid Tumors
NKGen plans to initiate a phase 1 trial pd SNK02 in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has given investigational new drug application (IND) clearance to NKGen’s SNK02, an allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy for treating solid tumors.1. “We are excited to be able to proceed with...
Xeris Biopharma Posts Encouraging Data From Reformulated Thyroid Hormone Deficiency Treatment In Healthy Participants
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc XERS announced topline results from its Phase 1 study of subcutaneous (SC) levothyroxine (XP-8121) in healthy adult volunteers. Using its XeriSol technology, the company is developing a novel levothyroxine sodium (SC injection) formulation to potentially mitigate certain challenges associated with oral formulations. The Phase 1 study...
Benzinga
