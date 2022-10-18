ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
CBS Boston

Week 7 Fantasy Football position previews

BOSTON -- The fantasy football season -- and the real football season -- moves on. And with some bye weeks making life difficult for fantasy football managers, it's a good time to get a little guidance.Fortunately, CBS Sports' fantasy analyst Heath Cummings has plenty of that.Here's a look at some of Cummings' positional previews for Week 7.QuarterbackDallas' Dak Prescott (vs.Detroit), Indy's Matt Ryan (at Tennessee), Las Vegas' Derek Carr (vs. Houston) and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Kansas City) are the top plays this week.Prescott obviously hasn't played since Week 1, but the Dallas QB is "determined" to play this...
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
lastwordonsports.com

Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
Sporting News

Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
The Associated Press

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide.
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
numberfire.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) back at Buccaneers practice Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is practicing on Thursday. Jones' participation suggests that he will be able to make his third appearance of the season on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout will likely be competing with Russell Gage for snaps and targets as the No. 3 receiver in Tampa Bay's offense.
numberfire.com

Saints' Andy Dalton (back) available for Week 7 showdown with Cardinals

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton was removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Cardinals on Thursday. Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited on Wednesday but is also available. The Saints have yet to officially name a starter. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.

