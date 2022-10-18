Read full article on original website
Related
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday
Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
Denver Broncos' Performance Again Leaves Local Broadcasters Frustrated and a Bit Loopy
Local Denver news broadcast not enjoying Nathaniel Hackett era.
Week 7 Fantasy Football position previews
BOSTON -- The fantasy football season -- and the real football season -- moves on. And with some bye weeks making life difficult for fantasy football managers, it's a good time to get a little guidance.Fortunately, CBS Sports' fantasy analyst Heath Cummings has plenty of that.Here's a look at some of Cummings' positional previews for Week 7.QuarterbackDallas' Dak Prescott (vs.Detroit), Indy's Matt Ryan (at Tennessee), Las Vegas' Derek Carr (vs. Houston) and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Kansas City) are the top plays this week.Prescott obviously hasn't played since Week 1, but the Dallas QB is "determined" to play this...
NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Von Miller comes clean on massive free agent signing: “He’s coming to the Bills”
The Buffalo Bills are coming off their most impressive victory of the short NFL season. While fans are still smiling from Josh Allen’s valiant comeback victory, Von Miller made an announcement Bills fans have been waiting for. Yet again, Miller made the announcement that O’Dell Beckham Jr. would be...
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide.
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
Julio Jones (knee) back at Buccaneers practice Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is practicing on Thursday. Jones' participation suggests that he will be able to make his third appearance of the season on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout will likely be competing with Russell Gage for snaps and targets as the No. 3 receiver in Tampa Bay's offense.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) available for Week 7 showdown with Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton was removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Cardinals on Thursday. Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited on Wednesday but is also available. The Saints have yet to officially name a starter. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
