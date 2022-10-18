ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

New Video Shows Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Hours Before Murder

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4995SH_0idSNgCD00
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito during their van trip in a photo posted on Laundrie's Instagram account in late July, 2021. Photo Credit: Instagram/@bizarre_design_

A new surveillance video from a Whole Foods store shows Gabby Petito hours before she was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The video, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows the couple driving up to the store in Petito's signature white van on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, just a short time after the two had a fight at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming restaurant called the Merry Piglets.

That was the last day Petito, age 22, of Blue Point, in Suffolk County on Long Island, was seen alive in public.

In the video, the couple sat in the van for a few minutes, before Laundrie, wearing sunglasses, gets out of the driver's seat, slams the door, and approaches the rear of the van where he grabs a hat.

Petito can be seen coming from the passenger's side with her arms wrapped around herself.

The next few minutes of the video show the couple walking through the store, with Petito stopping to pick up some cheese. They can then be seen leaving out a different door and getting back in the van.

They sit in the van for about 20 minutes before pulling onto Highway 89, the roadway that leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where Petito's remains would be found some three weeks later.

Jackson Police told Fox News Digital they recovered the surveillance video after Petito was reported missing by her mother on Long Island on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Then-Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled Petito’s death to be a homicide and said she had been dead three to four weeks before her remains were discovered on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A civil lawsuit filed by her parents this year against Laundrie's parents, says Petito died on Aug. 27.

By the time Petito's mother reported her missing Laundrie had already driven back to his parent's home in North Port, Florida on the state's west coast near Fort Myers, in Petito's van alone.

Once at home, Laundrie refused to talk with law enforcement regarding Petito's disappearance and even took a trip with his parents.

He slowly began to become unhinged as the pressure mounted by law enforcement and the press on the case.

Laundrie, age 24, was last seen entering a nature preserve near his parent's home. His body was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 10 minutes from his parent's home.

Shortly after, FBI officials said Laundrie had killed Petito: "Investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver," the FBI said in a statement. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."

Fox News Digital, which obtained a copy of some of the notebook, reported Laundrie had written: "I ended her life."

"I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Voice

MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced

The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Former NFL Player Killed In Pennsylvania Bar Shooting

Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man slain at a Berks County bar in the early morning hours of Sunday. Oct. 16 as former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard. Dennard was shot dead at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, accordin…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Sam's Club Worker Dies 1 Week After Getting Hit In The Head On The Job In PA

A 20-year-old Sam's Club employee in Pennsylvania has died a week after he was struck in the head while on the job, his family confirmed to Daily Voice. Benjamin "Benji" Knight Jr. was hit in the head by a door with a broken spring in an overhead loading dock door at the Summit Township Sam's Club located at 7200 Peach Street on Sept. 30, Erie News Now reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
388K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy