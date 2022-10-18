Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The HP Envy printer just dropped to only $100
Fall photos, essays, that form for work … there are a lot of things worth printing. If you’re sick of going to the library for printing, but have been holding out on buying a printer due to the cost, HP really wants to have a word with you. The HP ENVY 6055e is being featured in one of HP’s weekly deals at a going price of only $100, down $70 from the typical $170 price. That’s the lowest rate we’ve covered at Digital Trends, with the last sale being way back during last year’s Black Friday deals. What makes this stand out from other printer deals is that it also includes a bonus 6 months of HP’s Instant Ink program, which we’ll cover below.
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: October 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
Digital Trends
8 of the best turntable accessories for vinyl supremacy
Whether you've just gotten your first entry-level turntable or you're well on your way to building your perfect record collection, chances are you've either gotten the vinyl bug or are looking for some cool gift ideas for someone who has. Part of the fun of being into vinyl is that...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Japanese-inspired designs to add a hint of minimalism to your everyday life
The Japanese design philosophy has slowly but surely taken over the world by storm – ever since it was discovered by the rest of us! There’s something surreal and relaxing about Japanese-inspired products, that just makes you want to introduce some minimalism into your life. Whether it is furniture designs, stationery items, or even kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered with a collection of innovative Japanese designs. From Japanese geometry scissors that double up as quirky templates to high-quality Japanese towels – these surreal and soothing product designs are all you need to introduce into your day-to-day life, to experience some Japanese zen and peace.
These 35 Furnishings Will Maximize Your Living Space In Style
Sprucing up the living space is a surefire way to make the home feel better. We spend so much time at home that we might as well make it as perfect as possible. This list has many items that will help you maximize the living space to feel your particular version of unique. From multi-functional items to clever storage solutions to trendy decor items, this list has everything you need to make your area perfect!
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Digital Trends
Today's Best Ninja Blender Prime Day Deal
The Ninja brand of kitchen appliances may have boomed in popularity because of Ninja Foodi deals for multifunction cookers, but its other products are also worth checking out if you’re planning some upgrades. The Ninja BL610 Professional Blender is among these devices, particularly because of Amazon’s $20 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $80 from its original price of $100. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left.
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
Digital Trends
Halo Rise vs. Nest Hub 2nd Gen: comparing sleep tracking and features
Sleep tracking has changed a lot in the past few years. For a long time, the only way to get sleep-tracking info was by placing your smartphone on the bed. Then, smartwatches and fitness trackers brought the technology to our wrists and also added accuracy to the evaluation. But plenty of folks don’t enjoy wearing a device to sleep, so another new generation of sleep-tracking devices is able to offer the same levels of data, information, and insights by placing devices on your nightstand. We’re going to compare the sleep features of two popular smart home devices.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both on sale today
Dell XPS deals are back on the radar with the Dell XPS 13 Laptop and the Dell XPS Desktop coming your way at a discounted price. One of the interesting things about this pair of deals is that both products start out at the same price, but the laptop’s price dropped the most. You don’t have to be a Dell laptop deals connoisseur to know that’s worthy of an eyebrow raise!
Digital Trends
New Tales From the Borderlands review: a safe successor to a Telltale classic
“New Tales from the Borderlands' story, characters, and visuals trump a lack of genre innovation.”. Telltale Games, the developer that helped define the choice-driven narrative adventure game, shut down unexpectedly four years ago. Now, we’re starting to see follow-ups to some of the titles that put Telltale on the map, as multiple companies (including one also named Telltale Games) try to carry on the former developer’s legacy. The first of these games to release is the aptly named New Tales from the Borderlands, a successor to the narrative-driven Borderlands spinoff released between November 2014 and October 2015. While it wasn’t one of its most successful games, the original Tales from the Borderlands was one of Telltale’s best games due to excellent comedic writing and a memorable cast of characters. Now, Gearbox Montreal is trying to continue the series itself.
Digital Trends
Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.
DIY transforms 1930s house into dream home
With several renovations behind them, Mary and Paul had creative expertise to draw on when it came to transforming their 1930s house
Digital Trends
Hurry! This ABS Legend gaming PC is $1,200 off at Newegg today only
Newegg continues to make a name for itself as a reliable source of savings on electronic devices, and that includes gaming deals such as this $1,200 discount for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,200. Gamers should definitely start paying attention to Newegg deals, as offers like these are only available for a limited time. You only have several hours left to take advantage of this price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.
Digital Trends
The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022
Asymmetrical multiplayer games have come into their own over the past few years, with titles like Among Us, Dead by Daylight, and Back 4 Blood pulling in legions of players. Instead of giving two teams a similar set of abilities, asymmetrical games are purposefully lopsided — one team might be larger but have less firepower, while the other team might be comprised of a single, powerful player.
yankodesign.com
This magnetic wireless charger plugs directly into unused bedside sockets to save space
Wireless chargers come in all shapes and sizes, but most of them are designed to be placed on some horizontal surface like a desk or table. Even those that use magnets to keep a phone in place vertically or at an angle come with stands that only work on such flat planes. That’s not really surprising, considering that most charging times happen on work desks or bedside tables. In some cases, however, beds might have sockets right beside the headboard, especially in hotels. These sockets mostly remain unused or, at the very least, are used by only one wired charger. This pocket-sized gadget concept can change that story and open up that socket for more devices, including your phone, which will be sticking to the wall magnetically while it charges.
Digital Trends
Is The Sims 4 on Nintendo Switch?
First released over eight years ago, The Sims 4 recently went free-to-play across the board, bringing brand new players and returning vets back to the series on their favorite platforms. If you’re looking to start a virtual family for fun, love the idea of playing god over a whole town of Sims, or are just burnt out on your other favorite cozy village games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley, now is the perfect time to jump into.
Comments / 0