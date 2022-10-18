Read full article on original website
Related
California parents arrested after child, 2, likely ingested ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ authorities say
A couple was arrested in Concow, California, after their 2-year-old child fell sick from ingesting what investigators believe to be rainbow-colored fentanyl.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
Sentencing Due for Man Who Ran SoCal-to-Canada Drug Ring
A 43-year-old man faces sentencing Thursday for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada, and imported MDMA into the United States using big rigs and fully encrypted telephones to work the scheme.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.
Police seize 20,000 fentanyl pills in San Bernardino County as Health Department issues warning
San Bernardino police officers seized 20,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Members of the police department’s narcotics unit stopped a car for undisclosed vehicle code violations some time last week. Three people were inside of the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident. After officers searched the car, they found 20,000 fentanyl […]
Gov. Newsom offers $50K reward related to cold case killing of 16-year-old
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of a 16-year-old boy in January of 2017. Lamar Murphy was 16 and was riding his bicycle near his home in Hayward when he was […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
South Carolina man allegedly blackmailed 17 minors across the country into sending explicit photos
Sherman Turner of South Carolina is accused of blackmailing as many as 17 minors online into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. He faces federal charges.
KTLA.com
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center is charged with allegedly killing another inmate
A 67-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center was charged with allegedly killing another inmate while in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 2, deputies at the jail facility were alerted to a problem inside a cell in their housing unit. Deputies responded and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect
(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
Suspect in Missouri dog-collar kidnapping feared to have more victims amid court delay
Missouri kidnapping and rape suspect Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. has had his bond hearing postponed until November in the abduction of a Kansas City woman.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has been cracking down on illegal cannabis operations in the state.© Shutterstock The task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on Oct. 4, led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of […] The post California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
Fox News
842K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 6