San Bernardino County, CA

KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect

(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
Financial Regulation News

California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has been cracking down on illegal cannabis operations in the state.© Shutterstock The task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on Oct. 4, led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of […] The post California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
