ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Credit Card Points Experts Share Their Best Hacks for Deals

By Crystal Mayer
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfIkb_0idSNP8k00

Credit cards have gotten a bad rap over the years. High interest rates, frustrating terms, and the ability to add extraordinary amounts of unsecured debt have all earned credit cards their place in the “bad debt” category. However, credit cards may not totally deserve the reputation that precedes them.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Advice: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Credit cards, when used responsibly, can help you improve your credit score, teach you restraint and help you make important purchases. They can also come with perks and rewards that make them too good to pass up. So, with a little self-control, you can get in on the credit card point revolution and start making your cards work for you.

We’ve asked experts from across the globe to share their best hacks for using credit card points . Read on to find out how you can save big and get the best deals on everything from travel to groceries.

Shop Around

It may seem crazy, but credit card companies will reward you more for opening a new account than they will for your loyalty.

Martin Seeley, an entrepreneur and founder of Mattress Next Day , recommends utilizing the sign-up bonuses offered by credit card companies. He notes, “most credit card companies offer a large number of points as a sign-up bonus when you open an account. While these offers can change frequently, they are often worth thousands of points and give you the opportunity to accrue a major pool of rewards very quickly.”

Find Points That You Will Use

Another tip from our experts involves signing up for cards with points and rewards that you will actually use. For jet-setters, one of the best uses of points is for travel. With the soaring cost of fuel, flights and other travel-related expenses, this holiday will be a prime time to use those points.

Anna Rose Pardue, Communications Manager with Morning Consult , said that a study about how millennials look to spend their travel rewards revealed that “nearly 30% of U.S. adults and nearly half of millennials plan to redeem their travel points this November or December to combat inflation.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

Furthermore, the data revealed that millennials, more than any other generation, were not only travel rewards cardholders but also travel rewards card users. Millennials were also more likely to look for travel points and rewards and use them to influence where they traveled.

The whole idea is to find a credit card rewards system that works for you. If you don’t travel very often, then you may be better served by a card that offers significant cashback rewards or other perks.

Seek Out Promotional Offers

Credit card companies often offer time-sensitive deals and promotional offers that can help you rack up points quickly. Shopping Foodie CEO, Jamie Penney, said, “Boosted rewards rates are occasionally made available by card issuers in the form of time-limited promotions.” He recommends signing up for company emails to ensure that you are receiving promotional offers.

Families who eat at home more than they eat out can also take advantage of certain trends. For instance, Penney states, “To accommodate consumers’ growing spending, many issuers have begun offering additional incentives for grocery and meal delivery. Additionally, you may receive time-limited, personalized offers that grant you the opportunity to earn bonus incentives. These promotions are worth taking advantage of because of how quickly they can add up to significant rewards.”

Invest Your Cash Back

Want to make money off of your credit card points? Rob Berger, founder of allCards.com , suggested that you invest your credit card rewards.

He said that while “a lot is written about using points and miles for free travel, which is a great strategy,” he instead converts all rewards to cash and then invests those rewards. He has been doing it for around three years and now has an investment balance of around $30,000.

Pay Off Your Statement

Did you know that you can use your points to pay off your statement? Fred Baker, Senior Travel Editor for Travelness , said, “If you have a large balance on your credit card you may be able to use your points to pay it off. This can help you save money on interest and get your balance down to zero.”

Carrying a lot of debt each month on your credit card will not help you, regardless of how many points you get for spending the money. It can take years to pay off credit card debt, particularly if you only make the minimum payment each month. Using your points to pay down your statement can help you get out of the vicious cycle of debt and work toward financial freedom.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Credit Card Points Experts Share Their Best Hacks for Deals

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

6 Easiest Credit Cards To Get

Although credit cards are the root of so much toxic debt in America, they can also provide a roadmap back to the path of good credit if your score takes a beating. If you can get approved for a credit...
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 1-year CDs paying up to 3.82% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamSNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last? Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy