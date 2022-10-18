Read full article on original website
DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas ended Monday night's Dancing with the Stars alone at the top of the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score of 39/40 The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season. The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course,...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl! On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
A year has passed since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially decided to spend the rest of their lives together. The Kardashians star, 43, marked the first anniversary of the day her Blink-182 drummer husband, 46, popped the question during a beachfront proposal at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where they were surrounded a sea of red roses arranged in a heart.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Harry Potter's Tom Felton on Rehab and Mental Health: 'The Alcohol Wasn't the Problem. It Was the Symptom'
The Harry Potter alum opened up about his alcohol use and getting help with his mental health in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Tom Felton is opening up about his substance abuse and mental health struggles in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. After growing up in the spotlight, the Harry Potter alum, 35, admitted in the book — released on Oct. 18 — that throughout his mid-to-late 20s,...
Clare Crawley's Fiancé Says His Daughters Are 'Completely Obsessed' with Her as a Stepmom
Clare Crawley asked her "girl dad" fiancé Ryan Dawkins the fan question during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Clare Crawley is already crushing the stepmom game. The former Bachelorette leading lady, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of fiancé Ryan Dawkins answering fan questions she asked him as he cooked dinner. During the Q&A, one fan asked how Dawkins' two daughters — ages 8 and 11, whose names he has kept private — feel about having Crawley as a stepmom. "What do your girls think of having...
Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Created a Bond Without Being Physical' Prior to Dating
Slow and steady won the race to Reba McEntire's heart. The country legend, 67, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, about how she and her boyfriend of nearly three years, actor Rex Linn, took their time building a friendship before falling in love. "I'd known...
Lupita Nyong'o Admits She Knew She 'Was Going to Be a Meme' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
"I realized, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,' " Lupita Nyong'o says of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock Lupita Nyong'o was just as taken aback as everyone else watching the 94th Academy Awards. In a new cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress recalls the moment at March's Oscars when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada...
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Feeling 'Blessed' amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm Doing Fantastic'
Tia Mowry is coping amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict. In the weeks since announcing the longtime couple's split on social media, the former Sister, Sister star opened up about how she's feeling since calling it quits. She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed."
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't prepared for the emotions she would experience during a pivotal moment in her daughter's life. The actress and Goop founder, 50, chatted with PEOPLE during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday evening, where she opened up about sending daughter Apple Blythe Martin to college for the first time.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
King Charles Gives a Cheeky Answer When a Child Asks His Age During Outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles III knew just what to say to a curious young pupil!. The King, 73, stepped out in East London on Tuesday with Queen Camilla to visit Project Zero Walthamstow, a young people's organization promoting positive social inclusion. While making his way into the center, he chatted with local children from the Barn Croft Primary School, who animatedly waved Union Jack flags.
