2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Being Auctioned At No Reserve

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScltG_0idSNHKA00

This incredible and rare luxury supercar can zip into your collection!

Only around 150 examples of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe were made for the United States, and this example is finished in a Northern Lights Violet Metallic Paint. With only 9K miles on the clock, the clean AMG GT R, being offered on Bring a Trailer by Cascio Motors, can be your next luxury car. It has plenty of bite to go along with the striking looks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLk0R_0idSNHKA00

Originally ordered new by Graham Rahal through his dad’s Mercedes dealership, Bobby Rahal Motorcar Company, this is a 1 of 1 color combo car. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is backed by a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission, with electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The engine was designed with a dry sump lubrication system, and has been modified with a Weistec Engineering ECU tune and downpipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcCYh_0idSNHKA00

This automotive work of art rolls on staggered HRE forged wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It gets its stopping power from the optional AMG High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGARQ_0idSNHKA00

When you slip behind the wheel, you’ll find a cockpit trimmed in black Nappa leather with Dinamica synthetic suede inserts and yellow contrast stitching. The power-adjustable and heated seats are equipped with yellow seatbelts, and the steering wheel features a yellow centering stripe that frames a 220-mph speedometer and tach with a 7K redline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKjqm_0idSNHKA00

This great Mercedes is being sold by Cascio Motors. To learn more about their consignment process including Bring A Trailer listings visit casciomotors.com

