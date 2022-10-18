2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Being Auctioned At No Reserve

This incredible and rare luxury supercar can zip into your collection!

Only around 150 examples of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe were made for the United States, and this example is finished in a Northern Lights Violet Metallic Paint. With only 9K miles on the clock, the clean AMG GT R, being offered on Bring a Trailer by Cascio Motors, can be your next luxury car. It has plenty of bite to go along with the striking looks!

Originally ordered new by Graham Rahal through his dad’s Mercedes dealership, Bobby Rahal Motorcar Company, this is a 1 of 1 color combo car. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is backed by a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission, with electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The engine was designed with a dry sump lubrication system, and has been modified with a Weistec Engineering ECU tune and downpipes.

This automotive work of art rolls on staggered HRE forged wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It gets its stopping power from the optional AMG High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System.

When you slip behind the wheel, you’ll find a cockpit trimmed in black Nappa leather with Dinamica synthetic suede inserts and yellow contrast stitching. The power-adjustable and heated seats are equipped with yellow seatbelts, and the steering wheel features a yellow centering stripe that frames a 220-mph speedometer and tach with a 7K redline.

