One person was killed when a small plane crashed into Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood on Tuesday morning.

Brentwood police said Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed while the scene is under investigation.

NewsChannel 5 has a crew on the way and will update this story when more information becomes available.

