mailplus.co.uk
Millions facing pain on pensions
MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.
msn.com
Pubs forced to 'hibernate' for winter: Landlords plan to shut until spring to avoid spiralling costs
Pubs are being forced to 'hibernate' for the winter months in a desperate bid to avoid soaring energy, food and staff bills amid the cost of living crisis. Landlords across the UK are calling last orders as early as 9pm, serving food for three hours a day and some have gone as far as using candlelight in creative efforts to avoid skyrocketing costs.
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
I’m in prison for fighting this government’s fossil fuel folly | Letters
Letter: One reader, serving a prison sentence for protesting with Just Stop Oil, says doing nothing is a choice they can no longer justify
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
‘Money is draining through my fingers’: UK tenants on soaring rents
Elle Young*, 29, who works in arts funding, lives in an illegal sublet in London to make her rent more affordable. She is one of five people living in a three-bedroom property. There is mould and damp in all of the rooms and the window panes are rotting. In the kitchen, the rot has caused the glass pane to fall out, meaning the cold air seeps in.
msn.com
Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m
Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
BBC
Quorn staff strike at Billingham plant in row over pay
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are beginning a further strike in a row over pay. More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production plant in Billingham are walking out, the Unite union said. A 4% rise and £1,000 bonus were rejected after members had asked for a...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
PM says she is ‘completely committed’ to Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
The Prime Minister has said she is “completely committed” to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and that negotiations with the EU will reflect “the same position”.The Bill, which would allow the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol, starts its committee stage in the Lords next week, where it is expected to face stern opposition.The protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.The dispute has also created an impasse in...
Almost 8m people in UK struggling to pay bills, says City watchdog
Millions of people in the UK are struggling to pay their bills, according to the City watchdog, which said a growing proportion of the population is having trouble making ends meet. A survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid bare the impact of the cost of living crisis, saying...
BBC
NI schools: Ministerial visits halted by industrial action
Visits to some schools by the education minister will be halted by industrial action from a union representing many school leaders. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) is starting action short of strike on Tuesday. It has told its members not to "cooperate with unsolicited ministerial and senior civil...
BBC
Amazon workers fail to reach strike threshold in historic UK ballot
The first ever ballot for strikes at a UK Amazon warehouse site has failed to reach the legal threshold for industrial action. According to union GMB, it was missed by just three votes, despite 99% of those who took part backing action. UK law states at least 50% of members...
UK union leaders step up warnings of synchronised strikes this winter
Bosses tell TUC congress they stand ready to coordinate action, although there are no calls for a general strike
‘No one would do that’: estate agents deny making rude gesture to Kwarteng
It was one of the more startling claims made over the weekend, in the wake of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Someone in an estate agent in the then chancellor’s constituency reportedly made an “obscene gesture” at him through the window, in apparent disgust at the way his mini-budget had tanked the economy.
BBC
MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote
Conservative MPs were bullied and manhandled into backing Liz Truss in a vote on fracking, according to MPs who witnessed the scenes. Ministers denied claims physical force had been used to persuade colleagues to vote with the government, who won the vote by a majority of 96. But Labour MP...
BBC
Great British Railways transport bill shelved
A major overhaul of the way Britain's railways are managed has been delayed, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has announced. The plan - including the creation of a new public body, Great British Railways (GBR) - will not be brought before Parliament until May at the earliest. She admitted this meant...
BBC
Fettes College teacher's extradition case postponed
An extradition hearing for an 83-year-old former teacher accused of sexually and physically assaulting boys at two Edinburgh schools has been postponed. The man – who now lives in South Africa – taught at the private school, Fettes College, in the 1970s and also worked at Edinburgh Academy.
mailplus.co.uk
Unions will be barred from halting all trains
UNION barons will be forced to run a certain number of trains and buses during strikes under laws to stop them ‘holding the country to ransom’. The Government will today introduce legislation meaning a minimum number of services must run during walkouts. It will ensure commuters, key workers,...
