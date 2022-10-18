The Prime Minister has said she is “completely committed” to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and that negotiations with the EU will reflect “the same position”.The Bill, which would allow the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol, starts its committee stage in the Lords next week, where it is expected to face stern opposition.The protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.The dispute has also created an impasse in...

1 DAY AGO