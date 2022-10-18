ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Candidates for governor clash on homelessness, education, policing during final televised debate

Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Post Register

'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Same party, same result

I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board endorsed several Democrats! (“Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations”) It’s good to know your editorial board endorses the failed Democratic policies on homelessness, drug abuse, crime, fiscal abuse, education, cost of living and...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
opb.org

Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon

Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
KGW

Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bynum for student success

As a parent, teacher and coach, I know how hard the last few years have been for students and families. I want politicians in Salem to get serious about putting our schools back on track. That’s why I’ll be voting to re-elect Janelle Bynum as my state representative.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

