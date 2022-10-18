Read full article on original website
Candidates for governor clash on homelessness, education, policing during final televised debate
Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
Watch: Final Oregon governor debate hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate Wednesday night hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. It was the final televised debate between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson before the Nov. 8 election -- and took place as ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes.
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Complaint that Tina Kotek bullied former lawmaker likely to fall flat
During a highly partisan hearing Wednesday into a complaint of alleged workplace bullying by Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek while she was speaker of the Oregon House, Republicans seized the opportunity to showcase Kotek’s strong-arm conduct as she lined up votes for her caucus’s priority bills. Throughout...
Readers respond: Same party, same result
I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board endorsed several Democrats! (“Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations”) It’s good to know your editorial board endorses the failed Democratic policies on homelessness, drug abuse, crime, fiscal abuse, education, cost of living and...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
focushillsboro.com
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
kptv.com
Faith leaders campaign for measure that would tighten gun laws in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon faith leaders are urging voters to pass one of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and they plan to repeat that message every weekend up until the Nov. 8 election. Faith leaders are calling their statewide campaign for Measure 114, “Safe Oregon Sabbath.”...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
opb.org
Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon
Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
Readers respond: Bynum for student success
As a parent, teacher and coach, I know how hard the last few years have been for students and families. I want politicians in Salem to get serious about putting our schools back on track. That’s why I’ll be voting to re-elect Janelle Bynum as my state representative.
klcc.org
Measure 111 asks Oregon voters to decide if healthcare should be a fundamental right
Oregon voters will soon be asked to decide if health care should be a constitutional right. The Right to Healthcare amendment would be the first of its kind in the nation. Passage of Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to ensure that every resident has access to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”
