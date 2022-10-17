Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Dan Loeb flags the intense fear and worry in markets - and touts the bargains emerging from the turmoil
Billionaire investor Dan Loeb underscored the deeply pessimistic mood in financial markets today. He welcomed the bargains emerging as investors stress about inflation and recession. The Third Point chief highlighted his fund's new stake in Colgate-Palmolive as a safe bet. The billionaire investor and Third Point chief noted in his...
financefeeds.com
Trade forex or invest in conservative assets? Which is better?
In the increasingly complex investment landscape, traders often find themselves overwhelmed by a variety of financial instruments. The international broker OctaFX explores the differences between Forex and conservative investments, such as gold, corporate bonds, real estate, and others. The term “investments” may recall images of different financial markets or trading...
financefeeds.com
MillTechFX report found corporates ramping up FX hedging amid volatility
“Looking ahead to the rest of 2022 and beyond, we would encourage firms to get the right processes in place now and seek alternative technology-driven solutions that can help them achieve best execution and protect their business during these turbulent times.”. A report commissioned by MillTechFX revealed that corporates are...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
Stocks rally with sterling after surprise move by Bank of England
Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday in volatile trading after a surprise intervention by the Bank of England pressured bond yields in Britain and the United States and lifted the pound. The "intervention helped calm markets and led to a reversal of a spike (in bond yields) that we had seen earlier this morning," said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Arca CEO says Crypto Winter ‘closer to the end’ than not
The crypto market hasn’t been able to shake its latest downturn, with venture capital funding in the sector declining and investor sentiment remaining fearful. And with this Crypto Winter accompanying a macroeconomic drawdown, it’s “difficult to say” when and if things will get better, said Rayne Steinberg, founder and CEO of digital asset investment firm Arca.
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
Goldman Sachs Boss Predicts Recession, Warns Risk-Based Businesses: 'Time To Be Cautious'
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS CEO David Solomon is the latest high-profile executive to issue a dour economic forecast. Most experts agree that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation — rising prices as a result of geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine — and other challenges will likely push the U.S. into a recession.
financefeeds.com
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
financefeeds.com
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
financefeeds.com
Lemon.markets hires Markus Gunter to lead fintech into regulated brokerage
“He will spearhead our efforts to become a regulated brokerage provider. Learning from his wealth of experience and getting his hands on deck for building lemon.markets excites me a lot.”. Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets has appointed Markus Gunter as Managing Director to help develop and expand the firm’s brokerage operation, lemon.markets...
