Ars Technica
$399 Razer Edge tries to make Android gaming tablets happen
After trying for years with gaming phones, the next big product category hardware manufacturers are trying to make happen is apparently "Android gaming tablets." You basically throw a Nintendo Switch into a photocopier, load Android on it, and hope users will be content picking through Android games and the growing (shrinking?) collection of cloud gaming services out there. Logitech kicked things off with the G Cloud Gaming Handheld last month, and now Razer is throwing its hat into the ring with a new Razer Edge handheld. This was teased last month and got a full unveiling over the weekend, and there are actually some interesting specs to go over.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
Best Monitor Deals: 4K, Gaming, More
There are lots of awesome monitor deals dropping every day! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money.
Razer Blade 14 review: a champion amongst compact gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 14 is pricey, but offers enough gaming goodness to justify its outlay
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Digital Trends
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.
Tonight Only: This Asus Chromebook Has a Rugged Design and Is Marked Down To $120
Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good. For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity. (You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this price.) Buy: Asus C203XA Chromebook $119.95 (orig. $249.99) 52% OFF Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great...
knowtechie.com
Cherry MX’s new keyboard switch is a throwback to 2011
Cherry MX just released a new mechanical keyboard switch, the tactile Cherry MX Ergo Clear. The new switches have a 40 cN (centiNewtons) actuation force, but what’s interesting is that they have a higher force (55 cN) at the tactile point. Switches with dual force have a tactile feel,...
knowtechie.com
Logitech’s best mouse, the MX Anywhere 2S, is only $40 today
Finding a good mouse these days can prove rather difficult. Additionally, finding a mouse that can work on any surface, including glass, is even harder. Thankfully, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse checks off all those boxes. The best part? It’s deeply discounted right now at Best Buy. For...
Digital Trends
Asus Vivobook 17X review: a large screen for cheap
The largest mainstream machines available today, 17-inch laptops, offer the most screen real estate for multitasking and creative work. They also come with larger chassis. But they’re not all built the same, with some aiming at budget prices and productivity performance and others packing in the fastest components and best displays aimed at creators.
Intel Core i7-13700K review: The best CPU for PC gaming
Intel has worked magic with its new hybrid architecture and the new Core i7-13700K is brilliant. Whether you're playing the latest PC games or working with creative software, this processor has enough might for almost anything you throw at it.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Buy the Best Laptop for Your Kid
Whether you’re buying the first laptop for your fifth-grader or a holiday gift for your 16-year-old, deciding which model to get can feel like homework. Beyond the basics—Mac, Windows, Chromebook?—it’s easy to get bogged down in laptop specs, from the screen resolution to the processor to how much memory and storage space your kid will truly need. What works well for a budding videographer might be overkill for a kid writing history papers.
Best audiophile headphones 2022
The best audiophile headphones, ranging from affordable to expensive high-end options, hit all the right notes.
IGN
Daily Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV, Arcade1Up Counter-Cades, 1TB PS5 SSD, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including some big price drops on 2021 Apple iPads now that the new 2022 models have been announced. Other deals include an Alienware RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $1399, an Arcade1Up Super PAC-MAN Countercade for as low as $44.99, a 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1600, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $89.99.
Digital Trends
Get the Black Friday price today on a powerful business desktop PC
If you’re planning to take advantage of the desktop computer deals of Black Friday to purchase a business desktop PC, you actually don’t have to wait. Dell has launched previews of its Black Friday deals, including a $552 discount on the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop computer that slashes its price to $589 from its sticker price of $1,141. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings that you can get from the upcoming shopping holiday right now, add the desktop PC to your cart and check out immediately.
Take home a tough ThinkPad C13 Chromebook for $289 with Lenovo's latest sale
Chromebooks have evolved well beyond their budget-minded beginnings, and the category is now filled with capable, featured-packed top-notch Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 a the perfect example, thanks to its touchscreen display, built-in stylus, and a bevy of port options. It’s perfect for anyone looking to take notes in school, work remotely, or watch their favorite streaming content. And right now, Lenovo has discounted it down to just $290.
knowtechie.com
How XGIMI uses Android TV and design to conquer the home projector market
XGIMI has been capturing market share in the smart projector category for its user-centric, easy-to-use Android-powered projectors. Did you know that XGIMI has been a dominant player in the smart projector market thanks to its user-centric designs and seamless integration of Android TV?. XGIMI projectors are easy to use, with...
Samsung 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Samsung's 2TB 990 PRO is without question the best-performing flash-based consumer SSD in the world; nothing else is...
