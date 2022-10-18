ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Fatal crash closes portion of US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
LAWRENCE, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI

