Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
whtc.com
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the man who authorities say was dragged for blocks and the alleged driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh. He had been riding his bike when a...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
WWMTCw
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
WWMTCw
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
iheart.com
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
1 Person Severely Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Hamilton (Allegan County, MI)
Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and car near Hamilton. The crash occurred in Heath Township. The Wednesday crash happened when a car traveled south on M-40 at 130th Avenue around 4:20 p.m.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
Police identify bicyclist who died after being dragged several blocks by vehicle
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Gurcharan Sikh Singh, 30, as the bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged several blocks. The driver was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and hit and run causing death, both 15-year felonies.
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home
Officers say that when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.
WWMTCw
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
