Massachusetts State

Will McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween pails be sold in Massachusetts?

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local Massachusetts McDonald’s?

Short answer: Yes.

Chipotle in Westfield including drive-thru pickup opens this week

22News contacted multiple McDonald’s locations in several western Massachusetts counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, October 18. To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal; it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box with the golden arches. The promotion will continue until Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4bX7_0idSKkY400
The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

A representative with a Westfield location told 22News that they will begin selling the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Several additional locations verified they do have them in stock:

  • McDonald’s at the Ludlow Service Plaza
  • McDonald’s on 121 Hampton Terrace in Easthampton
  • McDonald’s at the Blandford Service Plaza westbound
  • McDonald’s on 17 Union St. in North Adams
  • McDonald’s on 208 Mohawk Trail in Greenfield

If you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.

Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available : three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.

