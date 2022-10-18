ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Jill

The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin Race

Manitou Springs, Colorado, is a charming mountain town with beautiful views, famous mineral springs, fantastic art galleries, and a popular coffin race. For the past 28 years, on the Saturday before Halloween, the town honors Emma Crawford, a former resident, in a spectacular and unique way. Five-person costumed teams (one rider and four pushers) race creative, makeshift coffins along Manitou Avenue to a cheering crowd for bragging rights and prize money.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
radfamilytravel.com

Colorado Springs ZipLines over Seven Falls

This post contains affiliate links, which just means I make a small commission at no extra cost to you. We were hosted by Broadmoor Outfitters for some of the outdoor adventures featured here. Ziplining in Colorado Springs. One of the best things to do with kids, ziplining in Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

It's a girl: Giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A reticulated giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed her second calf. Bailey, the giraffe mom, gave birth just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The calf is the second for Bailey and the seventh for father Khalid. She is the 17th member of the zoo's reticulated giraffe herd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

24th Annual Stand Down for Colorado’s homeless veterans event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition (EPCHVC) will host the 24th Annual Stand Down for Colorado’s Homeless Veterans, a charity event to support and provide assistance for homeless and at-risk military veterans. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, volunteers from multiple […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Zoo’s Malayan Sun Bear celebrates 33rd birthday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo celebrated Barney, the Malayan sun bear's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Barney was celebrated with his favorite treats and fun decorations in his enclosure. Barney's sibling, Hoho also celebrated Wednesday at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas. According to National Geographic, sun bears are found...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First electric bus in El Paso County now serving the Fountain-Fort Carson School District

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of students at Fountain Middle School boarded the inaugural ride of the Fountain-Fort Carson School District's first electric bus Wednesday Morning. The district hopes this electric bus, which was funded by the Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado Office of Energy, will be the first of many. "Our vision The post First electric bus in El Paso County now serving the Fountain-Fort Carson School District appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives birth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Bailey gave birth to a baby giraffe. It happened at around 10:50 in the morning. We don’t yet know the gender of the baby and the zoo hasn’t announced a name yet. To...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcomes new puppy to the team

(COLORADO SPRING) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has an adorable new teammate that arrived at Weidner Field to meet his new teammates on Thursday, Oct. 13. Captain is a ten-week-old black Labrador Retriever puppy training to become a service dog. Over the next 16-18 months, the Switchbacks will support and follow Captain’s journey as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Public Schools kick-off ‘Reb Ribbon Week’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is visiting several southern Colorado schools this week to discuss the importance of saying no to drugs. This visit coincides with the kick-off of Red Ribbon week in Pueblo. Four different agencies gathered on Tuesday at Vineland Elementary School to talk to kids about the dangers of drugs The post Pueblo Public Schools kick-off ‘Reb Ribbon Week’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy