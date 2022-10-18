Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
5 best doughnut shops around Colorado Springs
For some of us who tend to have a sweet tooth in the morning, doughnuts are one of the best treats. Stick with traditional glazed or chocolate or try more unique flavors like banana fudge or cinnamon toast crunch. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of...
The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin Race
Manitou Springs, Colorado, is a charming mountain town with beautiful views, famous mineral springs, fantastic art galleries, and a popular coffin race. For the past 28 years, on the Saturday before Halloween, the town honors Emma Crawford, a former resident, in a spectacular and unique way. Five-person costumed teams (one rider and four pushers) race creative, makeshift coffins along Manitou Avenue to a cheering crowd for bragging rights and prize money.
radfamilytravel.com
Colorado Springs ZipLines over Seven Falls
This post contains affiliate links, which just means I make a small commission at no extra cost to you. We were hosted by Broadmoor Outfitters for some of the outdoor adventures featured here. Ziplining in Colorado Springs. One of the best things to do with kids, ziplining in Colorado Springs...
It's a girl: Giraffe gives birth at Colorado zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A reticulated giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed her second calf. Bailey, the giraffe mom, gave birth just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The calf is the second for Bailey and the seventh for father Khalid. She is the 17th member of the zoo's reticulated giraffe herd.
24th Annual Stand Down for Colorado’s homeless veterans event
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition (EPCHVC) will host the 24th Annual Stand Down for Colorado’s Homeless Veterans, a charity event to support and provide assistance for homeless and at-risk military veterans. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, volunteers from multiple […]
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo’s Malayan Sun Bear celebrates 33rd birthday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo celebrated Barney, the Malayan sun bear's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Barney was celebrated with his favorite treats and fun decorations in his enclosure. Barney's sibling, Hoho also celebrated Wednesday at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas. According to National Geographic, sun bears are found...
First electric bus in El Paso County now serving the Fountain-Fort Carson School District
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of students at Fountain Middle School boarded the inaugural ride of the Fountain-Fort Carson School District's first electric bus Wednesday Morning. The district hopes this electric bus, which was funded by the Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado Office of Energy, will be the first of many. "Our vision The post First electric bus in El Paso County now serving the Fountain-Fort Carson School District appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives birth
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Bailey gave birth to a baby giraffe. It happened at around 10:50 in the morning. We don’t yet know the gender of the baby and the zoo hasn’t announced a name yet. To...
csupueblotoday.com
The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives
On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
Police vs. Fire Ice Cup returns, annual hockey match benefits Heroes and Helpers event
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are going head to head on the ice on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a great cause. The Ice Cup, a fundraiser to benefit the community in Pueblo is back for its sixth year. The charity hockey game will be held at […]
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
KKTV
2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks of Tuesday to Thursday for prospecting college, transfer students
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, students! The 2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks off Tuesday. 11 News spoke with the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, which saw more than 5,200 students apply during the free application period last year. UCCS admissions reports 70% of freshman students come from in state.
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag Warning
(National Weather Service Boulder) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Front Range and Northeastern plains of Colorado.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcomes new puppy to the team
(COLORADO SPRING) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has an adorable new teammate that arrived at Weidner Field to meet his new teammates on Thursday, Oct. 13. Captain is a ten-week-old black Labrador Retriever puppy training to become a service dog. Over the next 16-18 months, the Switchbacks will support and follow Captain’s journey as […]
Here's The Best Cheesecake In Colorado
LoveFood has the scoop on the most delicious cheesecake in every state.
KKTV
"I'm lucky to be alive": Southern Colorado man struck by stray bullet near his Texas college
Watch: New and much improved playground opens at Acacia Park!. Colorado Springs' oldest park unveiled its new and much improved playground.
Pueblo Public Schools kick-off ‘Reb Ribbon Week’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is visiting several southern Colorado schools this week to discuss the importance of saying no to drugs. This visit coincides with the kick-off of Red Ribbon week in Pueblo. Four different agencies gathered on Tuesday at Vineland Elementary School to talk to kids about the dangers of drugs The post Pueblo Public Schools kick-off ‘Reb Ribbon Week’ appeared first on KRDO.
‘Carnival of curiosities’ await at the Coroner’s Halloween Ball
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Coroner’s Halloween Ball will feature a carnival of curiosities, live entertainment and a true crime scary story series with the El Paso County Coroner for a party like no other on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Community Cultural Collective is inviting the public for a night of fun horror and cocktails with […]
Comments / 0