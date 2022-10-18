Read full article on original website
Schools in Ascension Parish return to normal after water disruptions
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are returning to normal after experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials. Leaders say the campuses of Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle have had water services restored. The campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Construction begins for new facilities at Livingston Parish schools
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Construction has started on new facilities at three schools in Livingston Parish. The upgrades are taking place at Live Oak High School, Albany Lower Elementary, and Albany Upper Elementary. “It’s exciting to see the plans we have for addressing needs in our district are becoming...
brproud.com
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana School Board honors October Students of the Month
Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Oct. 4. These students include D’Katlyn Woodridge, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Kayleigh Rogers, Jackson Elementary School; Katey Landry, Slaughter...
WAFB.com
Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video related to the severe beating of a man by another driver. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Updated: 11 hours ago. Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before. YOUR HEALTH: Predicting...
brproud.com
On-campus construction begins, Livingston students move one step closer to expanded educational opportunities
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – As of October, students in Livingston Parish are one step closer to enjoying expanded educational opportunities in brand new facilities. Earlier in the month, local official gathered in both Watson and Albany for groundbreaking ceremonies, according to a Monday (October 17) news release from Livingston Parish Schools..
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
theadvocate.com
Opening new high school tops agenda for any new Ascension school board members elected
The Ascension School Board election on Nov. 8 comes at a pivotal time for the school system — any new members coming aboard will receive an education right away on how to open a new high school. While the new Prairieville High School under construction is expected to be...
postsouth.com
Community meeting urges unity against youth violence
Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
brproud.com
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
brproud.com
Residents start petition against EBR storm water utility fee
PRIDE-CHANEYVILLE, La. (BRPROUD)-More than 120 people from the Pride- Chaneyville area packed their local library Monday (October 17) night. The residents came prepared with questions about the city-parish’s new proposed storm water fee. The citizens started a petition against the fee, and were able to garner more than 300...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
brproud.com
City councilmembers confused after stormwater drama, meeting canceled
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Public meetings on the proposed stormwater utility fee, are canceled after confusion circling around a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Now the question is, what happens to the very real problem of stormwater drainage and Baton Rouge’s flooding issue?. City council members said that even though...
Restoring ‘Unity in the Community,’ a community discussion for Plaquemine residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Plaquemine held a public forum to discuss restoring ‘Unity in the Community’. Several people from around the area came to ask leaders, city-parish officials, and members of law enforcement what they need to do to help fight crime. “What you...
wbrz.com
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
BATON ROUGE- In a years-long saga involving drainage drama, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso welcomed residents of East Baton Rouge to move to Iberville if they don't want a new fee without a vote involving drainage. "If any of those people are not happy in East Baton Rouge, come on...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
Morgan City Police: Morgan City High School cleared after bomb threat
Morgan City High School has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
29-Year-Old Allie Braud Killed In A Pedestrian Crash On Airline Highway (Ascension Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle crash on Airline Highway near Commerce Street In Ascension parish around 10:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville.
brproud.com
When, where to drop off old prescription medications in Greater Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Old prescription drugs that need to be disposed of can be dropped off at one of several locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hours for the October National Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will...
wbrz.com
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being moved to Angola, a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at a New Orleans-area jail, were escorted through the capital area by a convoy of law enforcement early Tuesday morning. About 10 of the offenders were moved...
