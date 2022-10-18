ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Schools in Ascension Parish return to normal after water disruptions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are returning to normal after experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials. Leaders say the campuses of Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle have had water services restored. The campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities.
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana School Board honors October Students of the Month

Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Oct. 4. These students include D’Katlyn Woodridge, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Kayleigh Rogers, Jackson Elementary School; Katey Landry, Slaughter...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video related to the severe beating of a man by another driver. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Updated: 11 hours ago. Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before. YOUR HEALTH: Predicting...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

On-campus construction begins, Livingston students move one step closer to expanded educational opportunities

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – As of October, students in Livingston Parish are one step closer to enjoying expanded educational opportunities in brand new facilities. Earlier in the month, local official gathered in both Watson and Albany for groundbreaking ceremonies, according to a Monday (October 17) news release from Livingston Parish Schools..
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Community meeting urges unity against youth violence

Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Residents start petition against EBR storm water utility fee

PRIDE-CHANEYVILLE, La. (BRPROUD)-More than 120 people from the Pride- Chaneyville area packed their local library Monday (October 17) night. The residents came prepared with questions about the city-parish’s new proposed storm water fee. The citizens started a petition against the fee, and were able to garner more than 300...
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

City councilmembers confused after stormwater drama, meeting canceled

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Public meetings on the proposed stormwater utility fee, are canceled after confusion circling around a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Now the question is, what happens to the very real problem of stormwater drainage and Baton Rouge’s flooding issue?. City council members said that even though...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy